Tom Brady sends 2-word message to his proudest flex "Vivi, Jack and Benny"

The seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady posted a picture of personalized golf gear for his three children and a short but symbolic caption.

Vivian (12), Jack (17), and Benjamin (15) are Brady's three children from his relationships with supermodel Gisele Bündchen and actress Bridget Moynahan. Jack is Brady's son with Moynahan while Benjamin and Vivian are from his 13-year marriage to Bündchen, which ended in 2022.

On May 8, 2025, Brady posted an Instagram Story featuring three custom golf clubs with personalized engravings. Each club displayed one of his children's names — "Vivi" in yellow, "Jack" in blue, and "Benny" in green — on remarkable SM10 Vokey Design and TB12 branded golf equipment.

"My EVERYTHING's ❤️❤️❤️," Brady captioned the photo.

Tom Brady's Instagram Story featured golf gear for his children. (Credits: IG/Tom Brady)

The touching social media post comes amid TB12's recent public reflections on parenting. One day before this post, Page Six reported that Brady had opened up about parenting regrets, particularly regarding his Netflix roast special that aired in 2024.

Tom Brady gets candid on how his kids got affected by Netflix roast

NFL legend Tom Brady speaks at an event. (Credits: IMAGN)

During an appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, Brady spoke about how his Netflix roast negatively affected his children.

The 47-year-old former quarterback admitted the roast left him on "cloud nine" until he spoke with his children the next day. Their reactions to jokes about their mothers — Bündchen and Moynahan — caught him off guard and made him reconsider his participation.

"It was tough on my kids, for sure..I'll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day, and I felt like a stake through the heart, understandably," Tom Brady said on the podcast. "There are some things as a parent you f–k up, and you don't realize until after, like, ugh, you know?"

Per Tom Brady, his children felt protective of both parents during the public roasting.

"They're protective, of their mom, of their dad, of everybody," he explained. The retired NFL star shared that his kids questioned the purpose of the roast, asking him: "What was the point of that?"

This isn't the first time Brady has expressed regret about the Netflix special. In May 2024, he told "The Pivot" podcast that while he enjoyed jokes directed at himself, he "didn't like the way that it affected my kids." Brady added that the experience would make him "a better parent" moving forward.

The May 2024 Netflix special included many jokes about Tom Brady's private life, including his public breakup with Bündchen after 13 years of marriage in 2022. Jokes were also aimed at Moynahan, teasing Brady for how he started dating Bündchen while Moynahan was expecting Jack.

