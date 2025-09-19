Tom Brady sends 4-word message to Baker Mayfield on Buccaneers' 5th-straight NFC South division title hunt after win vs. Texans

Baker Mayfield has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a perfect start this season. The Buccaneers beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 and then took down the Houston Texans in Week 2.The Buccaneers are the only undefeated team in the AFC South, and NFL legend Tom Brady has urged the team to continue its streak of winning divisional titles.“That’s our streak, Baker.” Brady said via the Buccaneers.Brady and Mayfield have led the Buccaneers to two AFC South titles each in the past four years. Tampa Bay is on course to win its fifth straight divisional title if it continues its strong start to the season.Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 after playing 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. The QB won six Super Bowls in New England.Brady led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in his first year with the team. After he retired in February 2023, Mayfield took over as Tampa Bay's starting QB.While Mayfield will target winning his third AFC title with the Buccaneers, the quarterback will further aim to take his team to the Super Bowl this season.Mayfield has 382 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions this season. He has looked solid in the two games so far.Baker Mayfield and Buccaneers will face New York Jets in Week 3 of 2025 seasonTampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield - Source: GettyBaker Mayfield and the Buccaneers will square off against the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The game will commence at 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.The Jets lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener and then suffered a 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.With Mayfield leading the Buccaneers' offense, they will be the favorites to get the win over the struggling Jets. However, New York will aim to get its first win on the board soon.