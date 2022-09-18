"Off to New Orleans to deal with some ghosts of seasons past" - Tom Brady sends a warning to Saints ahead of NFC blockbuster 

Tom Brady has been successful in his 23 NFL seasons against almost all opponents. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has struggled with one team over the last two seasons: the New Orleans Saints. He would be facing them in his very next match.

The 45-year-old quarterback is very much aware of his struggles against the Saints. He took to Twitter to send a warning ahead of the Bucs' Week 2 matchup in New Orleans:

"Off to New Orleans to deal with some ghosts of seasons past! You ready?"

Since joining the Buccaneers in March 2020, the three-time NFL MVP has played against the Saints eight times in the regular-season and once in the playoffs. Brady has lost his last four regular-season games against the Saints, throwing six touchdowns and eight interceptions in those losses.

In his lone playoff against them, he threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, defeating them 30 -20. This time around, Brady looks to set the record straight and remove an aberration in his record, not to forget, get a much-needed win for his team.

How Tom Brady and the Buccaneers can end their losing streak versus the Saints

Tom Brady ready for the Saints

For starters, the Buccaneers came out strong on the road versus the Dallas Cowboys to open the season. Tampa Bay defeated Dallas 19-3 as the quarterback threw for 212 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the win.

The offense also showed balance as running back Leonard Fournette went for 127 yards rushing on 21 carries. It is unknown whether Fournette will suit up for Tampa Bay against the Saints as he suffered a hamstring injury.

Having Fournette in the lineup would lessen the load on the three-time MVP. He has thrown the ball 40+ times versus the Saints the last two meetings. Offensively, you have Mike Evans at wide receiver, who caught Brady's lone touchdown pass versus the Cowboys. Like Fournette, Evans is questionable with a calf injury.

Let's see if Tom Brady can beat those ghosts in New Orleans as the Buccaneers look to go 2-0 to start the 2022 NFL season.

