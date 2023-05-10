After retiring from the NFL for the second time, Tom Brady is enjoying his time with his family. However, he is still in touch with whatever is happening around the sports world, and he recently sent a special gift for Boston Celtics' superstar Jayson Tatum.

As Tatum and the Celtics aim to return to the NBA Finals, Brady sent a signed jersey for Tatum. He also wrote this on the signed New England Patriots jersey:

"Love watching you play! Good Luck"

Tatum posted this picture on his Instagram, writing "Appreciate you 🐐."

Although Brady did send words of encouragement for Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics lost the next game to the Philadelphia 76ers and are now done 3-2 in the series.

Throughout his career, Tom Brady has been known for comebacks, and now the Celtics need to make a remarkable comeback in order to stay alive in the playoffs. Whether they would be able to achieve that remains to be seen, but Jayson Tatum is likely to put up a great fight against Joel Embiid and co.

Tom Brady needs to pray for Jayson Tatum's Celtics

Jayson Tatum: Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

The Boston Celtics need prayers from all their fans ahead of a crucial game 6 in Philadelphia. They are on the brink of elimination and getting knocked out in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals would be a massive disappointment for them considering the Milwaukee Bucks are already eliminated.

Tom Brady has already sent a message in the form of the signed jersey to Tatum, now he needs to pray for the Celtics. The 76ers have a pretty good team, and beating them at their home would be a demanding task but this Celtics team was in a similar situation last season as well.

They were down 3-2 against the Bucks and then defeated them in Game 6 and Game 7 to progress to the Eastern Conference Finals. Jayson Tatum led the way for them in last year's run to the NBA Finals, and he will be expected to step up once again.

