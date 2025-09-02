  • home icon
  Tom Brady serves reality check to Micah Parsons on Packers trade with blunt advice after $188,000,000 move from Cowboys 

Tom Brady serves reality check to Micah Parsons on Packers trade with blunt advice after $188,000,000 move from Cowboys 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 02, 2025 05:13 GMT
Tom Brady serves reality check to Micah Parsons on Packers trade with blunt advice after $188,000,000 move from Cowboys
Tom Brady serves reality check to Micah Parsons on Packers trade with blunt advice after $188,000,000 move from Cowboys (Source: Imagn)

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with Micah Parsons after weeks of failed contract negotiations. On Aug. 28, they traded the linebacker to the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Parsons signed a four-year contract worth $188 million, making him the highest-paid non-QB NFL player in history.

However, on Monday, retired NFL legend Tom Brady served a reality check to the four-time Pro Bowler. During an interview with PFF's Chris Collinsworth, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said that despite Parsons having talent, he will have to find a way to adapt himself to Adam Stenavich's offensive playbook.

Brady also highlighted the major drawback of being one of the highest-paid players in the league (Timestamp- 32:20 onwards):

"I've always loved his (Micah Parsons) skill set as a player. And he's gonna have to adapt and morph his way into a system that has a lot of other good players as well. I think the challenge with being a really high-paid player, whether that's a receiver or a defensive end, is, if you get paid a lot and you're not racking up those statistics, there's a lot of social media and media pressure that falls on you.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"And you have to be a very strong-willed competitor to say, 'Look, the goal is winning, the team winning, not me getting, you know, a sack a game, or me as a receiver, going for, you know, 110 yards a game.' You have to be okay with the team success," he added.

Micah Parsons spent four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He played in 63 total regular-season games and recorded 256 total tackles, 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss and 112 quarterback hits.

Dak Prescott shares his thoughts on Micah Parsons' trade

On Sunday, the Cowboys quarterback talked about not having the linebacker by his side for the first time in his NFL career.

Prescott said that things seemingly got personal between Parsons and the team. This was the main reason why owner Jerry Jones decided to part ways with arguably one of his best players.

"I definitely didn't think he was going to get traded," Prescott said as per The Athletic's Jon Machota on X/Twitter. "But just with the way their negotiations went down, obviously to some kind of extent, hell, y'all were asking me questions, it seemed like it got personal on their ends, so that's why I wasn't surprised."
Parsons will face the Cowboys for the first time as a Packer on Sept. 28 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

