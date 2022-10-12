Tom Brady set to follow LeBron James, Draymond Green in going all-in on Major League Pickleball franchise 

Tom Brady is poised to buy a professional pickleball team, according to Front Office Sports. He follows fellow professional athletes LeBron James and Draymond Green in doing so.

The rise of pickleball as a fun recreational sport has seen it morph into a viable professional league. There will be an expansion from 12 teams to 16 teams as the sport continues to rise in popularity.

The ownership group that Brady is a part of is led by Knighthead Capital Management LLC. It also includes Knighthead co-founder Tom Wagner, movie producer Matt Alvarez, financial advisor Kaitlyn Kerr and bond saleswoman Callie Simpkins.

The future NFL Hall of Famer is not the only star athlete involved, though. Six-time Grand Slam champion tennis player Kim Clijsters is also involved. This team will begin play in the pickleball season in 2023.

Is Tom Brady going to retire to focus on business ventures?

This year has already been quite tumultuous for the NFL's most accomplished player. He's going through a divorce and has been experiencing serious off the field issues.

All that, plus the fact that the divorce is at least partially due to Brady's refusal to retire, means this is probably his last year in the NFL.

He also has several different business ventures, which now includes a professional pickleball team, which will demand attention. He also has sports medicine products and other investments.

There's also a chance that he eventually wants to own an NFL team, though that would be years down the road if he decided to try that.

There's good reason to believe Brady is done after this year. However, he recently spoke with Aaron Judge and asked him about playing tight end next year.

That doesn't exactly imply that he wants to retire. His decision might not be made, but with off-the-field attractions mounting up for the seven-time Super Bowl winner, making it more reasonable for him to finally hang up his cleats.

