"At what point did Tom Brady make it a ball game?" - Shannon Sharpe accuses Buccaneers QB of stat-padding during loss to Chiefs

Tom Brady is known to most for dominating lesser teams and at least pushing better teams to the brink. However, after Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, one NFL analyst effectively accused the quarterback of padding his stats as the game wound down. Speaking on Undisputed, NFL analyst and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe slammed the quarterback during a debate with Skip Bayless. Here's how he put it:

"Every touchdown that he threw, they were at least three scores down. 267 of the 385 yards came when they were at least three scores down. When the score was 14-3, what did he do? When the score was 21-3, what did he do? At what point did Tom Brady make it a ball game? What point did you say, 'You know what, here we go.'"

How did Tom Brady do on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs?

Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was the first game of the year in which the quarterback threw more than one touchdown. In the end, he completed 39 of 52 passes for 385 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. It was the second game in a row that the quarterback had completed at least 75 percent of his throws.

Mike Evans was the veteran's pick of the Bucs receiving corps. Andy Reid's defense struggled to shut down the wideout as he recorded a solid 103 receiving yards on eight catches and two touchdowns.

While the statsheet looks pretty, the team's box score left plenty to be desired for Buccaneers fans. The Chiefs offense started hot, putting up 28 points before halftime. In the second half, however, the team's offense slowed down, scoring just 13 more points.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers had 17 points at halftime and would score 14 more by the end of the game. The Chiefs ultimately won by a score of 41-31.

Brady will look to bounce back next week against the Atlanta Falcons, who are coming off a tight win over the Cleveland Browns by a score of 23-20. Next week, the Chiefs will face the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

