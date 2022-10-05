"It's an unfortunate challenge for the state and for our country" - Tom Brady offers heartfelt tribute to Florida victims

Tom Brady has been a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since signing with the team in March 2020. He even owns a home in the state of Florida, in Miami, where Hurricane Ian did a great deal of damage.

On the Let's Go podcast, the quarterback shared his thoughts on the hurricane, giving sincere and moving tributes to those impacted by it.

"So it was a huge storm, it took a huge impact and made a huge unfortunate impact on the state. And it's going to take a long time for people to kind of rebuild their lives. So, you know, it's a unique challenge for our team.

"It's a unique challenge for the community. It's an unfortunate challenge for the state and for our country. Hopefully, people can get back to their lives as quickly as possible with a lot of support from a lot of people."

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback added how Hurricane Ian was posing challenges for him and the Buccaneers as a team:

"Well, it was obviously unique and having never been through anything like that, it's very scary for everyone you know, and they kind of chart this path for a hurricane that goes through your city and knowing that you're kind of in the eye of the storm forces everyone to kind of get their stuff in order. And we all left for Miami, very fortunate to have the facility that the Dolphins allowed us to use."

Brady added:

"So we went there and practiced and it was a decent week of preparation and we are able to come back home. It could have been so much of a worst case scenario."

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers played in Tampa Bay following Hurricane Ian's impact

Tom Brady talking to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes after their Week 4 game

If Raymond James Stadium wasn't ready in time following Hurricane Ian's impact, the league was reportedly set to move the Week 4 game versus the Kansas City Chiefs to the US Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.

However, the game was played in Tampa Bay as the Chiefs defeated Brady and the Buccaneers 41 -31.

In a losing effort, Tom Brady threw for 385 yards passing and three touchdowns as he and the Buccaneers suffered their second straight loss at home. They had gone down to the Green Bay Packers 14-2 in Week 3.

