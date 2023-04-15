Tom Brady shares proud moment as niece Maya makes World Cup squad for USA Softball

Tom Brady has another family member to be proud of this offseason. As the iconic QB settles into retirement, Brady has taken to becoming more active on social media. In a recent Instagram story, the 45-year-old star ended up congratulating his niece for her recent USA Softball achievement.

Maya Brady, who plays softball at UCLA, is a standout performer. More than just the legendary QB's niece, Maya has made a name for herself as an athlete. This time, she will be playing at the WBSC World Cup in Dublin.

Brady, who shared the good news on Instagram, certainly seemed proud of his nicece.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's IG (@tombrady) Enter caption

"𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐄𝐚𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐧𝐬 🇺🇸🦅. Megan Faraimo, Maya Brady and Ally Carda will compete for @USASoftball at the WBSC World Cup in Dublin, Ireland this summer from July 11-15!".

WBSC is the World Baseball Softball Confederation, which will hold the aforementioned XVII WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup. The competition will take place in a two-stage format.

Maya's team USA falls under Group A, which also consists of hosts Ireland, and Australia, Great Britain, Africa 2 and Asia 3.

Tom Brady has always been a supportive uncle to Maya Brady

Last year, Maya stunned everyone by hitting two home runs for UCLA in a Women’s College World Series semifinal game. Playing against Oklahoma, the Bruins won 7-3.

Brady, who was incredibly proud of his neice, went on to celebrate on Twitter.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO! @UCLASoftball Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO! @UCLASoftball https://t.co/RYcI8DQuFM

"Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO!" Brady wrote.

Maya spoke about her uncle's support and how it was a very influential part of her life.

Image Credit: Maya Brady's Instagram (@mayabrady_)

She said:

“His support is obviously very influential for me. He is a huge factor in my life, so it’s nice to know that he is supporting me. For such a person with such — so many accolades, a male athlete, to support women’s sports is just huge for our game. It’s really cool that he was drawing attention to the World Series in general.”

Maya's mother and Tom Brady's sister, Maureen Brady, was an All-American pitcher for Fresno State.

