Tom Brady shares sweet tribute for his parents’ 56th anniversary

NFL great Tom Brady celebrated his parents' 56th anniversary with a unique throwback post on Instagram. The former quarterback posted a vintage wedding photo of Tom Sr. and Galynn Brady from their 1969 Browerville, Minnesota, wedding.

Now 80 years old, Tom Sr. and Galynn have been in the spotlight during Brady's storied career.

On Friday, Brady posted an emotional message to wish his parents and accompanied it with their wedding picture.

"56 years ago in Browerville, MN … Happy Anniversary to the most incredible parents anyone could ask for ❤️" Brady captioned his post. "Over the years, you've shown our whole family what it truly means to build a life of love, laughter and faith. You've taught us how to support one another, how to grow together, and how to face life's challenges."

"We're endlessly grateful for everything you've done and continue to do for us. Thank you for being the heart of our family. Here's to 56 amazing years—and many more to come!"

Tom Brady is grateful for the impact his parents had on his career

Tom Brady never hesitated to attribute success to his parents. In a February appearance on Fox News' "Fox & Friends," he outlined their impact.

"I was so blessed to have a mom and dad that supported my athletic and career journey every step of the way," Tom Brady said. He noted how his father stood by his mother during her cancer treatments, calling it "a very challenging time for our family."

On the same program, Brady referred to his father as "the greatest man I've ever known" and said, "I try to make him proud in everything that I do."

The support of his parents assisted Brady in fighting enormous career challenges. As he said on "Fox & Friends," he was "one of the slowest players at the NFL combine" when the Patriots drafted him.

But his mother always gets him psyched up. "My mom, you say, honey, you are so fast. You get out there on that field and you can run," Brady said. That was the boost needed as he was rebuilt from a sixth-round draft choice into the sport's most celebrated quarterback.

