"Looking like a specimen, brother" - The Rock takes a subtle dig at Tom Brady's latest shirtless photo

A photograph posted by Tom Brady on his Instagram has caused quite the stir. The post shows the veteran quarterback flexing his muscles while wearing a tank top on the set of his new upcoming film, "80 for Brady."

In the post, the seven-time Super Bowl winner called out actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and made him an exciting offer to become a stuntman for the action movie star.

The caption reads:

"The exact moment Tom Brady "went Hollywood" on the 80 For Brady set. PS @therock I'm free until Agust if you need help with any stunts in the meantime."

The Rock had a hilarious retort and likened him to a Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart hybrid. He replied:

"You're like Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart rolled up in one. Sort of. Looking like a specimen brother!!"

The two have a history of funny interactions on social media, including The Rock roasting Tampa Bay's current quarterback for posting a photo marking the 19th anniversary of him being drafted by the New England Patriots with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock twitter.com/TomBrady/statu… Tom Brady @TomBrady . Thank you to EVERYONE who’s helped me to prove them right!



Also, did they stop taking these photos after mine?? 🤣🤣 19 years ago today the @patriots took a chance on the guy in this photo: Me (199). Thank you to EVERYONE who’s helped me to prove them right!Also, did they stop taking these photos after mine?? 🤣🤣 19 years ago today the @patriots took a chance on the guy in this photo: Me (199) 😂. Thank you to EVERYONE who’s helped me to prove them right! Also, did they stop taking these photos after mine?? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/qxBoCc0F1H Besides this pic of Tom looking exactly like me (twins) when I came out of college - goes to show how wildly unpredictable life truly is #goat Besides this pic of Tom looking exactly like me (twins) when I came out of college - goes to show how wildly unpredictable life truly is #goat twitter.com/TomBrady/statu…

The five-time Super Bowl MVP is the producer of his new film and will feature alongside Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field. It follows four senior friends who took a road trip to the 2017 Super Bowl, which saw the Patriots eventually secure a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons after being behind 28-3 in the fourth quarter.

Tom Brady set to enter 23rd season in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alongside new HC Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive coordinator, Todd Bowles, has now taken the head coach's mantle, following Bruce Arians stepping into a new role as senior football consultant in the front office.

The 44-year-old quarterback will be looking for a deep playoff run after last season's disappointing exit in the NFC Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams. For some time, it looked like that would be the last time we would see the greatest quarterback of all time on the football field, but after a brief retirement, he will be back in 2022 under center.

One thing that is still uncertain is the return of tight end Rob Gronkowski. He is reported to still be deciding on his future, but should he decide to play in the NFL next season, it will be as a Buccaneer. It would definitely be fun to see Gronk and Brady tearing up the league again in 2022.

Edited by Windy Goodloe