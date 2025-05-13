Tom Brady shows off $1,007,864 Patek Philippe from exclusive watch collection

Former quarterback Tom Brady has long been known for his impressive collection of luxury timepieces. He’s built a serious watch collection, with watches from brands like IWC, Rolex and Richard Mille.
On Tuesday, Brady showed off his latest acquisition via Instagram stories: a black and gold Patek Philippe Geneve watch worth $1,007,864 (via Chrono24). He added an emoji to the post,
“🤫”
Tom Brady’s interest started in the late 1990s when his parents gave him his first watch, via Robb Report. After joining the NFL, he got more into collecting, picking up pieces like an IWC GST Automatic Alarm and a Panerai Luminor Marina. In December 2024, he auctioned off 21 watches, raising $4.6 million. His Rolex Daytona Paul Newman 'John Player Special' sold for $1.14 million, per Business Insider.
The 47-year-old has expanded his ventures beyond football, owning stakes in sports teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and Birmingham City FC. He’s also reportedly invested in companies like GOLF+, SageSpot, ALT and Omaze. Along with these investments, Brady has launched his own brands – TB12, a wellness line, and Brady, a sportswear collection.
Tom Brady on how early career challenges shaped his mindset
In his recent newsletter, Tom Brady talked about how not having great physical skills early in his career helped shape the way he thinks. He said not being super athletic turned out to be a “hidden blessing” as it pushed him to build strong mental and emotional habits – things he believes are key to long-term success.
“I think the chip on the shoulder it gave us has been far more valuable than if we were blessed with all of the great physical attributes, because it forced us to develop those intangible mental and emotional traits that are the difference between good players and great players, and between great players and champions,” he wrote.
Brady credited mental and emotional strengths for his success. This holds merit, given that he is one of the greatest football players.
