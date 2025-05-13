Former quarterback Tom Brady has long been known for his impressive collection of luxury timepieces. He’s built a serious watch collection, with watches from brands like IWC, Rolex and Richard Mille.

On Tuesday, Brady showed off his latest acquisition via Instagram stories: a black and gold Patek Philippe Geneve watch worth $1,007,864 (via Chrono24). He added an emoji to the post,

“🤫”

Tom Brady shows off $1,007,864 Patek Philippe from exclusive watch collection, Instagram

Tom Brady’s interest started in the late 1990s when his parents gave him his first watch, via Robb Report. After joining the NFL, he got more into collecting, picking up pieces like an IWC GST Automatic Alarm and a Panerai Luminor Marina. In December 2024, he auctioned off 21 watches, raising $4.6 million. His Rolex Daytona Paul Newman 'John Player Special' sold for $1.14 million, per Business Insider.

The 47-year-old has expanded his ventures beyond football, owning stakes in sports teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and Birmingham City FC. He’s also reportedly invested in companies like GOLF+, SageSpot, ALT and Omaze. Along with these investments, Brady has launched his own brands – TB12, a wellness line, and Brady, a sportswear collection.

Tom Brady on how early career challenges shaped his mindset

In his recent newsletter, Tom Brady talked about how not having great physical skills early in his career helped shape the way he thinks. He said not being super athletic turned out to be a “hidden blessing” as it pushed him to build strong mental and emotional habits – things he believes are key to long-term success.

“I think the chip on the shoulder it gave us has been far more valuable than if we were blessed with all of the great physical attributes, because it forced us to develop those intangible mental and emotional traits that are the difference between good players and great players, and between great players and champions,” he wrote.

Brady credited mental and emotional strengths for his success. This holds merit, given that he is one of the greatest football players.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

