Tom Brady shows amazing accuracy during training camp

A day after his 44th birthday, Tom Brady is back at work and looks sharper than ever throwing the football.

In a recent post on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Twitter account, Brady showed off his tremendous accuracy. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was recorded throwing a strike into the throwing nets.

Brady made headlines for his outburst at the Buccaneers' practice on Sunday. Tampa Bay failed to score in a two-minute drill and that led to Brady punting a football and slamming his helmet.

It looks like Brady had a great birthday as he seemed a lot calmer than today than he did during Sunday's practice.

Tom Brady is ready to repeat for the second time in his career

The Buccaneers are entering a stressful season in 2021. The defending champions are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the New England Patriots. If there's one player that knows how to lead a team to the Super Bowl, it's Tom Brady.

He's won seven Super Bowls and was the man under center when the New England Patriots won back-to-back Super Bowls in 2004 and 2005. The quarterback is seemingly not content with seven rings and is preparing to make another run at the Lombardi Trophy this upcoming season.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback is looking poised to have a better season in 2021 than he did last year. After undergoing surgery to repair a torn MCL and rehabbing during the offseason, Brady is in line to outperform his 2020 season.

The quarterback will also be more comfortable in Bruce Arians' offensive system and will have better chemistry with the Buccaneers receivers in his second season with the team. That's good news for Tampa Bay and bad news for the 31 other NFL teams.

It'll be interesting to see if the Buccaneers can emulate what they managed in the playoffs last year. Brady has the opportunity to win back-to-back Super Bowls with two different franchises and will undoubtedly be preparing hard and pushing his teammates to achieve that feat.

