Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have a strong case for being the best quarterback-head coach duo in NFL history. Their success over the course of their two decades together is one that Patriots and NFL fans won't soon forget. However, Brady left the franchise ahead of the 2020 season to play for the Buccaneers.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Brady addressed claims of if he would have reached the same heights of success with another head coach. The three-time NFL MVP quickly rejected those claims, giving praise about their time together in New England:

“I think it’s a pretty sh***y argument actually that people would say that, because again, I can’t do his job, and he can’t do mine. So the fact you could say, ‘Would I be successful without him, the same level of success?’ I don’t believe I would have been. But I feel the same vice versa, as well."

In those two decades together with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady and Belichick made it to nine Super Bowls, winning six of them. The duo also won 249 games together: 30 playoffs games and 219 regular-season games. It's far and away the most wins in NFL history for a quarterback-head coach duo.

Belichick selected the University of Michigan star with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady didn't see much action to begin his career in the league until his second season in 2001.

He led the Patriots that season to their first Lombardi Trophy and the rest was history. Tom Brady is New England's all-time leader in passing yards (74,571) and touchdowns (541).

How many more wins did Tom Brady have after leaving the Patriots?

After his exit from the Patriots, Brady found success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won 32 regular-season games and five playoff games over the course of three seasons in Tampa Bay. One of those playoffs win was his seventh Super Bowl victory in his first season with the team.

Brady following the Buccaneers win in Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs

Belichick has 25 regular-season win and none in the playoffs since Brady's departure by comparison. Nonetheless, fans may never see a duo close to the likes of Brady and Belichick for some time.

