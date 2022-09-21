"I've got to start doing a better job" - Tom Brady not shying away from self-criticism ahead of face-off against Aaron Rodgers 

Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 after two tough road games to start the season. Wins over Dallas and New Orleans have them sitting pretty, but Brady and the offense have not been clicking.

Up next is a tricky assignment against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. With the offensive struggles the Buccaneers have dealt with so far, the 45-year-old says he needs to do a better job.

Brady was in his weekly spot on the Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray and said that he can't wait to test himself against the Packers and their superb defense.

"So, I watched a lot of that game [Packers and Bears], we got a big challenge ahead of us. And it's always exciting to go up against the good teams. And I feel like we faced two good teams earlier in the year that we started with. We're facing the third one now and we've got to rise to the challenge and we're playing at home for the first time. It's our home opener."

Brady added:

"I'm excited to be out there in front of our home crowd, but it's going to take better football and offense we play, and we've got to start playing the way that we're capable and I've got to start doing a better job and it starts this week and that's all we got ahead of us is this week. And it's going to be a hell of a game and I can't wait to get out there."

Tom Brady and Buccaneers have struggled to open the season

Unless you are the Buffalo Bills, every team has struggled at some point in the opening two weeks. The Buccaneers are definitely one of those teams. Despite the 2-0 record, it has been anything but smooth sailing.

They eventually grinded a win out against the Dallas Cowboys as Micah Parsons and the defense kept Tampa Bay to a single touchdown. Then against the New Orleans Saints, a team that has a knack of getting the better of Tom Brady, it kept the offense off its rhythm for most of the game.

Two Jameis Winston interceptions in the final quarter (one a pick-six) helped the Buccaneers escape with a win. Tom Brady only threw for 190 yards against the Saints and a touchdown. Against the Cowboys, he could only manage 212 with a touchdown and an interception.

It is still early in the season and by his own admission, Tom Brady needs to get better. But it won't be easy against a Packers team that is fresh off a dominating performance against the Chicago Bears.

