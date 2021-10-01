Is Tom Brady sick? Buccaneers QB reveals he has strange sickness ahead of Week 4 game

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have made headlines all week as the former coach and quarterback tandem prepare to face off against each other for the first time on Sunday Night Football.

As if there weren't enough storylines leading into the matchup between Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Belichick's New England Patriots, the latest development is one that Buccaneers fans may not like all too well.

Is Tom Brady sick ahead of the Sunday Night Football matchup?

On Thursday afternoon, Brady spoke to the media ahead of the primetime matchup on Sunday. But during the session, it became clear that something was wrong with Brady's voice. It sounded raspy, as if he were sick.

Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN Tom Brady’s voice is in rough shape. Sounds and looks under the weather. Tom Brady’s voice is in rough shape. Sounds and looks under the weather. https://t.co/hR1v3jQQBI

Brady acknowledged this and spoke briefly about whether he was sick or not and what was happening with his voice:

"I don't know. I've had a few of these days. I don't know what the deal is, so I gotta try to figure this out. I said my throat's more tired than my arm. Imagine that."

Tom Brady is no stranger to his voice sounding strange. During the summer, he had the same issue, and many thought he was ill then.

When a reporter reminded Brady of this, he said:

"Same thing, I know. It came back. I know. Very strange. Something must be a little...I can't explain that, so."

Nothing can stop Tom Brady

If Tom Brady happens to be sick, this most certainly won't be the first time he has fallen under the weather before a big game. In the lead-up to Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks, Brady again sounded extremely hoarse, ill, or exhausted as he spoke to the media.

Of course, Brady went on to win that game and did not let a sore throat get in the way.

In the fourth quarter of that game, the Patriots were trailing by 24-14. Tom Brady then went to work and led two scoring drives to take a 28-24 lead. From that point on, the Patriots never relinquished the lead again and won their fourth Lombardi trophy.

Brady has had one whirlwind of a week. From chatter from Tom Brady, Sr., about his son feeling vindicated after leaving New England to trainer Alex Guerrero making comments about Belichick treating Brady as if he were still 20 years old,.

Hopefully, we can still expect to see him suit up for one of the most important regular-season matchups of his career.

