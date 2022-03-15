Tom Brady Sr. claims his son felt pressured to retire by "outside forces"

Tom Brady decided to come out of retirement on Sunday night during the announcement of the seedings of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Tom Brady made this statement:

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Now that Tom Brady is back, some feel like he never should have retired in the first place and that he was pressured into doing so. One of those people who thinks he was pressured is Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr.

"Brady Sr. told a reporter that his son was 'pressured by outside forces' to make earlier decision to walk away. Was looking forward to golf with his son but 'excited' he’ll play again."

Dan Hausle @dhausleon7 Tom Brady Sr. tells me his son felt “pressured by outside forces” to make earlier decision to walk away. Was looking forward to golf with his son but “excited” he’ll play again. Hear more from our conversation on #7News tonight. Tom Brady Sr. tells me his son felt “pressured by outside forces” to make earlier decision to walk away. Was looking forward to golf with his son but “excited” he’ll play again. Hear more from our conversation on #7News tonight. https://t.co/dkrZtgLFlF

You have to wonder who pressured Brady to retire in the first place?

From the beginning of his so-called retirement, it didn't seem like Brady was ready to call it a career. He kept hinting for weeks that he might return, and the fans and media could tell, at some point,he would return.

But who was pressuring him to retire? Well, let's start with the obvious, his wife Gisele. Gisele has been wanting her husband to retire for a while now, and Brady did say he wanted to spend more time with her and the kids, but clearly it was driving him crazy to sit at home and not do anything when he still has the mindset and competitive spirit to compete.

Brady has said, in the past, he would love to play until he is 50 and will be 45 in a few months. His return, you have to know, probably doesn't sit well with his wife, who was rumored to be looking for houses in her home country of Brazil.

Now, her focus is, once again, on him and his career. It also clearly didn't sit well with him going out a loser in the playoffs to the L.A. Rams, so that probably pushed him to come back. Whoever tried to pressure him did a poor job because Tom Brady is back!

