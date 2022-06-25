Tom Brady confirms two more Emmy-award winning celebrities set to join him for his road trip comedy

Two more major Hollywood stars have signed up to join Tom Brady in the passenger seat of his new movie. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will star in and produce a road trip comedy called Eighty for Brady. The movie, which is based on a true story, tells the tale of four friends who are all fans of the New England Patriots. They all make their way to Super Bowl LI to see the three-time MVP play. While en route, all manner of mayhem unfolds.

With tinseltown royalty like Sally Field and Jane Fonda already signed up, two further Emmy winners in the form of Billy Porter and Guy Fieri will be in the film.

Porter, a star of cinema, television and musical theatre, is a multi-time award winner. He also has the rare distinction of winning a Tony, Grammy and an Emmy during his glittering career. His most recent recognition came for his work in Pose, an FX television series about New York's drag scene during the 80s and 90s.

Guy Fieri is a long-time star of the Food Network, appearing in popular shows such as Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games. He has a string of restaurants and best selling books to his name. Fieri just last year signed an $80 million, three-year deal to remain the face of the Food Network. He is said to be appearing in Eighty for Brady as himself.

The GOAT and his previous movie cameos

Brady is certainly no stranger to the world of TV and film. He's appeared in various productions, usually as himself, with plenty of self-deprecation thrown in for good measure. His appearance in the blockbuster Ted 2 was a great example of the legendary quarterback's willingness to poke fun at himself.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion teamed up with Hollywood heavyweight Mark Wahlberg for his Ted 2 cameo. However, this was not the first occasion the pair have performed on screen together. The first sighting of their partnership came in Entourage, a TV comedy which follows the trials and travails of fictional film star Vince Chase.

For those still to be convinced about the 15 time Pro Bowlers comedic acting skills, then look no further than his hilarious 2012 appearance on Funny or Die. He gets roasted for looking like Matt Damon and having an apparent Boston accent.

With an all-star cast that has been assembled, you would not bet against Brady's latest project being a runaway success. Especially if his previous forays into the field of acting are anything to go by. There are sure to be plenty of NFL fans eager to see the movie, and either cheer or heavily criticise.

