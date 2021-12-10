Tom Brady is breaking Buccaneers franchise TD records in just two seasons

Tom Brady has spent the best part of 20 years in the NFL. As one can imagine, being in the league for such a long time, he was going to have some records to his name.

As it stands, Brady has the most career wins, most career touchdown passes, most career passing yards and most career passing attempts. For the most part, Brady was closing in on all of these records when he came towards the end of his time in New England. Eventually getting them all to himself in his first and second years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady has Buccaneers franchise record in under two seasons

It is hard to fathom that a player who has not yet played two full seasons with the franchise could possibly have a team record in just 28 games. Well, for the greatest to ever do it in Tom Brady, he broke one in his first season with the Buccaneers and is now on track to break that record this season.

The franchise record for most touchdown passes in a single season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers belonged to Jameis Winston when he tossed 33 touchdowns in 2019. That season will be remembered more for Winston's 30 interceptions, rather than the team's touchdown passing record.

Winston previously broke the franchise record in 2016 when he threw for 28 touchdowns in 2016. Now, however, Brady looks to have the record all to himself.

Last season, his first with the Buccaneers, Brady broke the single-season record for touchdown passes for the franchise when he threw 40 as the Bucs won the Super Bowl over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

That in itself is a superb achievement. However, Brady is on track to break his own franchise record of 40 touchdowns this season and will likely do so in the next couple of weeks.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



1) Tom Brady - 40 [2020]

2) Tom Brady - 34 [2021 with 5 games left]



Needing 41 touchdown passes to break the record he set last season, Brady is already on 34 TDs through 12 games. In a 17 game season, the future Hall of Famer needs just seven to break yet another record.

Given that Brady has tossed for 4+ touchdowns in six games this season, getting another seven seems inevitable for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Brady continues to add records to his ever-growing list of achievements across his storied career. However, the one he will really want is Super Bowl number eight.

Edited by David Nyland