Patrick Mahomes is seeking history at Super Bowl Bowl LIX - a hat trick. It has never happened in NFL history, and Tom Brady stressed that it would be the most important game of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's career.

Speaking with Colin Cowherd on Friday's episode of "The Herd," the quarterback-turned-commentator said:

"We went 10 years between winning. And then I said, 'You know what, when these Super Bowl moments that I get a chance to partake in, I'm going to exhaust every bit of energy I have, because when you lose this game, this is on your resume forever. A loss in the Super Bowl matters more than any loss that you're ever going to be a part of.'"

He continued:

"If you are Patrick Mahomes, you wanna win this game 'cause if you don't, you're three and two in Super Bowls, and it's not a great feeling. So there is a lot of pressure, certainly from my standpoint, as I got older and I realized the enormity of this game, how important it is to actually win this game."

Derrik Klassen believes Patrick Mahomes has the most at stake at Super Bowl LIX

Another person who believes Patrick Mahomes is the Chief under the most duress come Sunday is The Athletic's Derrik Klassen. Speaking on the preview episode ot the New York Times-owned sports vertical's "Football Show," he said that if anyone who could live up to the pressure, it would be the game's reigning MVP:

"We’re almost bored of his success because it’s all we’ve ever known with him. And so, the fact that if he could before 30 have four rings, three of them in a row, and be the only guy to ever do it… I think he would pretty immediately put himself (somewhere) nobody has. Nobody ever had a run like this... And so I think if he does it, it’s huge."

His co-host Robert Mays agreed, opining that a victory would transcend football:

"If he does this, now we’re talking about Michael Jordan stuff. Now we’re talking about the greatest individual accomplishments... I think that it just sends it into a different territory in the sorts of comparisons we’re making. It doesn’t only become the greatest run an NFL quarterback has had, it becomes one of the greatest runs any athlete has ever had."

Patrick Mahomes will be eyeing history when he goes against the Eagles with kickoff for the game at 6:30 pm ET on Fox.

