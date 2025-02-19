Tom Brady surprised 15yo son with $3,000,000 gift before Super Bowl LIX: Report

Tom Brady is quite the watch collector and the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has showcased this passion throughout the years. On Super Bowl Sunday, viewers noticed Brady wearing a watch that was covered in yellow sapphires.

That watch though wasn't the only special timepiece that the former NFL quarterback had in his possession on Super Bowl weekend. In a video posted to his YouTube Channel, the quarterback showed a clip of him gifting his 15-year-old son, Benjamin Brady a Billionaire Mini Ashoka watch valued at $3 million according to Jacob & Co.’s website.

The watch has over 100 carats of diamonds encrusted into the watch band and the dial. The video shows Tom Brady surprising his son, Benjamin Brady, telling him to close his eyes as he slipped the watch onto his son's wrist.

The 15-year-old looked shocked when he saw the diamond-encrusted watch on his wrist. Brady gifted his son the limited-edition watch just hours before he made his Super Bowl debut as a broadcaster with Fox Sports. The NFL legend was seen sporting the diamond-encrusted watch during his stint on one of Fox's Super Bowl buildup shows.

Tom Brady reveals his "Forever Valentine" in sweet Instagram post

Tom Brady called Super Bowl LIX last Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. A few days later, on Valentine's Day, the former NFL quarterback celebrated his "Forever Valentine". In a sweet post on his Instagram Story, Brady shared a photo of himself on a ski lift with his daughter Vivian Brady.

"My Forever Valentine"- Brady wrote alongside the photo of his daughter Vivian.

Brady was married to fashion model Gisele Bundchen from 2009 to 2022. They are parents to two children, Benjamin Rein Brady and Vivian Lake Brady who is his youngest child. Brady also has a 17-year-old son, Jack. Jack's mother is actor Bridget Moynahan.

