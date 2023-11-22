Tom Brady takes firm stand against sexual violence in Israel-Palestine conflict after Sheryl Sandberg’s powerful message

Tom Brady has spoken about the current Israel-Palestine conflict on his Instagram profile. He shared a video that condemns all forms of sexual violence against women amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The former NFL quarterback, who won seven Super Bowls during his playing career shared an Instagram video from Sheryl Sandberg. It had a powerful message about what has been happening since the October 7 events.

Sandberg states that, regardless of your religion, you should condemn the use of rape in a war.

Most NFL players stayed quiet about the issue, but Brady has been present in the media even though he's now a retired quarterback. By sharing the video without taking any sides, he avoids any controversy by not choosing a side in the conflict.

What is Tom Brady doing now?

Now retired from the league after more than two decades playing and with the GOAT title firmly in his hands, Tom Brady has been involved in numerous investments.

While doing promotional work for FTX, the now-bankrupt crypto company, Tom Brady earned $55 million for 20 hours of promotional work every year for three years.

A few months ago, he was also named an investor at the English Championship club Birmingham City, working directly with the club's board and executive members.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has a net worth of around $300 million, according to the specialized website Celebrity Net Worth.

Brady is also unhappy with NFL's current level

The former quarterback stated this week that he feels the NFL's general standard has dropped in recent years. He is blaming coaches for not running programs in college football and not developing players enough.

"I think there's a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL. I don't see the excellence that I saw in the past. The rules have allowed a lot of bad habits to get into the actual performance of the game. So, I just think the product, in my opinion, is less than what it's been."

He played in the league for over 20 years, a sixth-round draft pick from the New England Patriots transforming into, arguably, the greatest player of all time.