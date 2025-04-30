Tom Brady shared a boomerang on Instagram stories on Tuesday, showing Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Greg Olsen playing football on the beach. In the caption, he joked about Edelman’s weak defense, praised Olsen’s smooth moves and said Gronk was just watching.

“@gronk supervising, @edelman11 playing horrible defense, “@gregolsen88 making it look easy.”

Tom Brady takes shot at Julian Edelman's "horrible defense" as Rob Gronkowski, Greg Olsen enjoy beach football, Instagram

Brady retired in 2023 and now works as the lead analyst for FOX, signing a $375M contract. He won seven Super Bowls, holds the record for most passing TDs and started more games than any other quarterback. He also owns part of the Las Vegas Raiders and supports Wheels Up, a private jet company now expanding in Europe with Delta. Brady is also a part-owner in a card company, CardVault. Per CNBC, he’s to acquire a 50% stake in the company.

Julian Edelman won three Super Bowls and is one of the top postseason receivers in league history. He was named MVP in Super Bowl LIII and often came through in big playoff games. Edelman hosts a podcast, “Games with Names,” with Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk, another key Patriots player, holds several records for tight ends, including most receiving yards and touchdowns in Super Bowl games. Greg Olsen, who played 14 seasons in the NFL, also became a broadcaster and was FOX’s lead analyst before Tom Brady stepped in.

Tom Brady's advice to Shedeur Sanders after 2025 NFL draft slide

Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ drop in the 2025 NFL Draft was a big story. Once seen as a first-round pick, he was taken in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. Many reacted to his slide, including Tom Brady.

While Brady didn’t speak publicly, FOX’s Michael Strahan shared what Brady told him. Brady, picked in the sixth round in 2000, reminded Strahan that “it doesn’t matter when you’re picked.” Strahan shared it in an interview with the New York Post.

The 47-year-old’s own rise from a late-round pick to NFL legend shows that opportunity matters much more than draft position. Strahan believes Sanders can still do well in Cleveland. He, however, criticized those who anonymously went at Sanders, saying people should put their names behind negative comments.

Even though Sanders’ draft spot might affect his money, Strahan thinks the QB will succeed once he gets a chance.

