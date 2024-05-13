Tom Brady takes shots at Dak Prescott following Cowboys vs. Browns Week 1 broadcast announcement

Before he retired from the NFL, Tom Brady signed a massive 10-year $375 million contract with Fox Sports to become a lead color commentator.

While the 2023 season was the first year without Brady in the NFL as he retired prior to the start of the season, Brady didn't begin his broadcasting career. Instead, he announced that he planned on making his debut in the Fall of 2024.

Today, NFL on Fox announced that Brady's debut will come in Week 1 when the network broadcasts the Browns hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

Upon former NFL defensive end Michael Strahan delivering the news to Brady on a Fox segment, Brady reacted and threw a small shot at Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

“Obviously, having the Cowboys on is a huge draw,” Brady said. “As America’s Team, that’s gonna get a little hard for me to say that all the time, understanding that they were the competition for a long time. But in this new role, I know how important the Cowboys are to this network.

“They got great story lines. Dak Prescott, let’s see if he can finally come through. Did that just slip out?”

"Micah Parsons, what a great player he is, and coach McCarthy. So I love covering them, I've been obviously going against them for a long time and now I get to tell everyone how great they are."

Brady took a slight jab at Prescott and the Cowboys questioning if they could 'pull through' this season, referring to their recent playoff struggles. Whether he meant to say the joke or not on the broadcast remains in question, but it gave an example of the humor Brady could bring to the booth.

Brady will be teaming up with Kevin Burkhardt.

What we know about the 2024 NFL schedule featuring Tom Brady making his debut

Tom Brady during the 25th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala

The 2024 NFL schedule will be released this Wednesday.

Today, there have been three big storylines regarding this year's schedule. This morning, it was announced that the season opener will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

Another big piece of news dropped when the Cleveland Browns announced on X that they would host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET. Moments after the Browns dropped the news, Fox Sports announced that Tom Brady would debut in the booth calling the Browns-Cowboys game.

The Philadelphia Eagles will open the season against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil the day after the season opener. More information will be released in the coming days regarding the 2024 NFL schedule.

