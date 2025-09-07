Tom Brady takes subtle on-air dig at Dak Prescott-Jalen Carter spitgate after Jayden Daniels’ Abdul Carter moment surfaces

It was the spit seen across the world during Thursday night's 2025 NFL season opener when Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter spat on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.Before the game's first play from scrimmage, Prescott taunted Carter by looking in his direction and spitting on the ground. This provoked Carter to go up to Prescott and do the same thing, except on Prescott, leading to his early ejection.The action was a huge surprise and went viral, especially after learning later during the broadcast that Prescott initiated the spitting exchange.Former NFL quarterback and now NFL commentator Tom Brady poked fun at the incident with a joke during the Washington Commanders-New York Giants' game on Sunday.In Brady's first call of the season, he made a joke when Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Giants defensive end Abdul Carter got in each other's faces, talking trash to one another.Brady pointed out that neither of the players spat on one another, unlike the other two NFC East teams.Brady said:&quot;Nobody’s spitting on one another. That’s a bonus right now, just being honest.”Unlike Prescott, the quarterback had the last laugh this time around as Jayden Daniels led the Commanders to a 21-0 victory in their NFC East clash over Carter and the Giants.Will Jalen Carter or Dak Prescott face further punishment following Spitgate?Dak Prescott gets pressured by Jalen Carter during Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: GettyFollowing Thursday's game, some speculated whether or not Jalen Carter or Dak Prescott would receive any punishment following Thursday's incident.Yesterday, it was reported that a league official told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that a suspension isn't on the table for Carter.Some thought that Carter (and potentially Prescott) could face additional suspensions/penalties following the spitgate. It's not often you see players spitting on each other and getting thrown out for it, but the league won't tolerate those actions from players.Prescott and the Cowboys will look to avoid a 0-2 start in Week 2 when they host division foe New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. Carter will essentially make his NFL debut this season with the Eagles when they face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium at 4:25 p.m. for a rematch of last year's Super Bowl.