Tom Brady retired form the NFL for the second time after the conclusion of last season. Although he has made it clear multiple times that he isn't looking to make a return to the NFL, the door is always open for him.

Brady recently spoke at an event in Miami where he dropped a massive hint about his return to the league. He has been continuously linked to play for the Miami Dolphins because he resides there and also due to the health concerns of Tua Tagovailoa.

Here's what Brady said about the Dolphins:

“I will say now that I'm not affiliated with any team anymore and, you know, I have strong ties with a couple of teams, I do have some friends on the Dolphins that I really like, so I wouldn't say they say they root for them all the time, but I root my friends to do well and several of them play for Miami.”

Brendan Kaminsky @BKaminsky While speaking in Miami, Tom Brady was asked if he is going to come out of retirement to play for the Dolphins: While speaking in Miami, Tom Brady was asked if he is going to come out of retirement to play for the Dolphins: https://t.co/LxTHjcevrm

Whether or not Brady returns to the NFL remains to be seen, but if he ends up on the Miami Dolphins, that team could easily win the Super Bowl. They have a loaded offense, and recently added Jalen Ramsey as well, which has improved their defense massively.

It is an ideal situation for Tom Brady to play in and only time will tell whether the seven-time Super Bowl champion wants to add another Super Bowl to his collection.

Tom Brady's return to NFL could depend on Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins as he has recovered from the injuries that he sustained last season. Although Tagovailoa has made a good recovery from the concussions suffered last season, there is no guarantee that he will remain healthy.

As a result, Tom Brady playing for the Dolphins will always remain in the picture. If Tagovailoa gets hurt once again, Brady might suit up and play for the Dolphins to win another Super Bowl and haunt the New England Patriots.

However, all of that is still a far-fetched idea since Brady is spending time with his kids and is loving his new life away from football.

