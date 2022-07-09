"Just the coolest thing ever" - Tom Brady reveals the one thing that makes him love his Tesla more than any other car in his garage

Tom Brady not only has a collection of seven Super Bowl rings, but he also has himself a pretty impressive collection of automobiles too. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback owns cars made by companies like Ferrari, Aston Martin, Bugatti and Rolls Royce.

However, there’s one car that stands out to the 15-time Pro Bowl signal-caller. On the podcast Drive, hosted by CEO of the automobile company Jim Farley, Brady spoke about another car in his collection, the Tesla Model S, and how it’s the coolest thing ever to not stop for gas:

"Not having to go to the gas station is just the coolest thing ever."

He also values the environmental significance of Ford transitioning into the world of electric vehicles, stating:

"It creates some consciousness to what we're doing in the world."

The majority of the quarterback’s cars are still of the standard gas kind. Given that he was on a Ford podcast, he spoke highly of another Ford product in the F-150 Raptor pickup truck, saying:

"I love the fact that I have the Raptor and I can drive it, but I also love the fact that I'll have an EV, too.”

Tom Brady and his 23rd NFL Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams

On the subject matter of impressive collections, the 44-year-old has amassed one of the most successful careers not just in NFL history, but in all of sports. When the 2022 season gets underway in September, it will be his 23rd season in the NFL.

He'll be tied with veteran NFL kickers John Carney and Gary Anderson for the fourth-most seasons played in the league’s history. He currently holds the record for most seasons played at the quarterback position.

Brady also holds nearly every passing record in league history.This includes passing yards (84,520), passing touchdowns (624), and completions (7,263). In the postseason, he possesses the record for the most yards passing (13,049), touchdown passes (86) and games started (47).

Despite his love for the electric Tesla Model S, the three-time NFL MVP is still out to prove that he has plenty of gas left in the tank in season 23.

