"Not a lot of love lost for the Cowboys" - Tom Brady reveals names of three Cowboys players he hated during his time supporting the 49ers

Tom Brady was born in San Mateo, California, and grew up rooting for Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers. During that time, the 49ers were locked in an intense rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys during the 1980s and 1990s.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared his thoughts on a few Cowboys he wasn't a big fan of as a 49ers fan. On the Let's Go podcast, Brady shared the names of three players he despised as a 49ers fan: Pro Football Hall of Famers Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, and Emmitt Smith:

"There was not a lot of love lost for the Cowboys. When I was a kid. They were always a team that challenged the Niners too, and I was at the catch. And all those years in the 90s where, you know, I didn't like Troy very much. I didn't like Emmitt. I didn't like Michael.

"And now I love all those guys because I got to know them. And you know, I love the 14 Irish guys, so I'm confused. You know what I mean? You actually love the people, you just don't love the jersey."

The Buccaneers quarterback went on to share his feelings about playing against the Cowboys to start the 2022 season at AT&T Stadium:

"So, you know, we're going to play the Cowboys, have only played in that stadium one other time. And we had a great game when I was there, but what a great stadium."

Tom Brady added:

"It'll be an electric atmosphere and 90 plus 1000 fans and it's an incredible stadium and there's no better place to kick off the season in a place like that, in an environment like that, and we're gonna get a good team with the Cowboys, (they) are very talented in all three phases."

Tom Brady versus the Cowboys last season

Tom Brady is looking forward to playing Cowboys

Last season, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers hosted the Cowboys in Week 1 at Raymond James Stadium. The quarterback went 32 of 50 for 379 yards passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

It was the fourth-most passing yards thrown in a game that season by him. For the 45-year-old starter, playing his 23rd season in the NFL defies everything.

For Brady, playing versus the Cowboys means something different because of connection with the 49ers as a fan. He'll now play them for the second straight season as he looks to pick up a win on the road to start the season.

