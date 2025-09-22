  • home icon
By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 22, 2025 01:15 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Tom Brady torches Matt Eberflus and Cowboys' defense after struggling mightily vs. Bears in 31-14 loss (Credit: IMAGN)

Tom Brady didn't mince words when assessing Matt Eberflus' defense during the Week 3 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears. A week after allowing 37 points to the New York Giants, the Cowboys faced off against the Bears, who were 0-2 before the game, and ended up celebrating the first win of the season against the "Lone Star."

The Cowboys allowed 385 total yards to Chicago, including 298 yards passing, indicating that they were vulnerable against the Bears' aerial attack. Cowboys reporter Jon Machota shared Brady's words about the Cowboys' defense and everything wrong with the unit.

“There’s not enough guys in the rush, and certainly no coverage," Brady said. "Another wide open receiver. Matt Eberflus is just looking for answers over there. Not rushing well, not covering well, not knowing their way on defense.”
Caleb Williams and his receiving corps did whatever they wanted with the Cowboys' defense. The second-year quarterback went 19 of 29 for 298 yards and a 142.6 passer rating. He tied his career-high four touchdowns passing, while adding 12 yards rushing on five carries.

Williams appears to be feeling more comfortable with Ben Johnson's offense. The Bears got the first win of the season and they did it in dominant fashion.

Tom Brady was disappointed in the Cowboys' defensive level, but he was also impressed by Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams' on-field tricks.

Tom Brady amazed by Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams' trick play

While he was disappointed by the Dallas Cowboys' performance on defense, Tom Brady heaped praise on Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams' ability to deceive Dallas on Sunday. Williams threw a 65-yard flea-flicker to rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III that left Brady on skates.

"Oh my God! Ben Johnson and his bag of tricks..."
"Here’s Burden at the top… he lollies off the ball… as soon as you feel that safety settle his feet, you take off,” Brady explained. “How about that throw? Basically flat-footed. That’s a lolly, get everyone to safety… A seven route to the corner of the end zone. They drafted Burden for his speed. Caleb Williams for his arm.”
This could be the turning point of the Bears' season, but it's still too early to tell. The Cowboys aren't a big challenge and they struggled against more competitive teams such as the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. Dallas will clash against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, while the Bears will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
