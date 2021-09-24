Tom Brady's trainer accuses Bill Belichick of 'not evolving' 

The national narrative surrounding Bill Belichick is that he constantly evolves and changes himself and his schemes to become the best at what other teams are weakest at. However, Tom Brady's trainer is saying the opposite of Belichick when it comes to personnel management.

Tom Brady's trainer speaks out on Bill Belichick's treatment of quarterback

According to Alex Guerrero, Brady's personal trainer, Belichick treated Brady the same at 40 years old as at 20 years old. Speaking with the Boston Herald via ESPN, Guerrero said the following:

"It was like Bill never really ... I think his emotions or feelings never evolved with age," Guerrero told the Boston Herald on Wednesday. "As Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted. And all the players, I think, realized Tom was different. He's older, so he should be treated differently. And all the players, none of them would have cared that he was treated differently.

Guerrero went on to seemingly inject a shot at Belichick.

"I think that was such a Bill thing. He never evolved. So you can't treat someone who's in his 40s like they're 20. It doesn't work."

Lastly, the trainer said that Belichick and Brady may have been able to ride off into the sunset together if not for how he treated the quarterback.

"People could have made different choices, and they could have rode out into the sunset together. That could have been a pretty cool story too," Guerrero told the Boston Herald.

Alex Guerrero, the now-famous personal trainer of Tom Brady, has spoken out on the Brady-Belichick relationship before. His rise to fame came after he spoke out during the Brady-Belichick drama that ultimately resulted in the trade of Jimmy Garroppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for pennies on the dollar. This wasn't the first time the trainer has spoken out and it may not be the last.

