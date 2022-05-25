"Who caught Aaron’s? Davante left him. Tyreek left you, Patrick" - Tom Brady trolls Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in new promo for The Match

Tom Brady took shots at his opponent and his teammate to build anticipation for the sixth installment of Capital One's The Match, a tag team golf duel between Brady and fellow veteran Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen taking place on June 1st.

The event will be broadcast across several Turner networks, and the proceeds will go to charity.

The QBs had to bring a receiver for this chip challenge and



"Who caught Aaron's? Davante left him. Tyreek left you, Patrick."

Brady specifically took aim at Rodgers and Mahomes for losing their top receiving targets this past offseason:

“Who caught Aaron’s? Davante left him. Tyreek left you, Patrick.”

Tom Brady could lose one of his favorite receiving targets as well

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are secure in Tampa this coming season, so Tom Brady has no similar worries to Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

The quarterback may not be long for the Buccaneers anyway since Miami appeared to be calling his name before they were hit with the Brian Flores class action lawsuit alleging racist practices to end the potential Rooney Rule violations planned by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

Ross was set to hire Sean Payton and bypass an honest coaching search, which like all these days, is required to include a chance to be hired for individuals from underrepresented groups.

thebiglead.com/posts/chris-si… Report: The #Dolphins planned to trade a 2nd round pick for Tom Brady and a 1st round pick for coach Sean Payton. Report: The #Dolphins planned to trade a 2nd round pick for Tom Brady and a 1st round pick for coach Sean Payton.thebiglead.com/posts/chris-si… https://t.co/zXcgg5UD8Z

It's not a wide receiver that Brady has to fear not having back. Instead, it's his longtime tight end and good friend Rob Gronkowski, who has still not committed to a return to the gridiron.

According to Pro Football Talk host Mike Florio, money could be an issue keeping 'Gronk' from returning for the time being:

"At the heart of the issue could be the question of what the Bucs can or will pay Gronkowski. With the receiver market going haywire and with 49ers tight end George Kittle recently telling #PFTPM that the disparity between top wideout pay and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s annual rate “boggles the mind,” it’s not unreasonable to ask whether Gronk is worth more than the $8 million or $10 million or whatever compensation package the Bucs will offer him."

Speculatively, the Buccaneers have already appeased Brady by having head coach Bruce Arians step down from his post and take a front-office role, so it'd be a strange move to strain the relationship with their franchise quarterback by not ponying up for his favorite target.

