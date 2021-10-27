"You didn't have to do this" - Tom Brady trolls Chicago rapper Chief Keef after beating the Bears

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are arguably the hottest teams in the league right now. Sitting at 6-1, Brady and co. have been putting opposing defenses to the sword.

In their seven games this year, the Buccaneers have scored over 30 points and in two of them, over 40. To say the Buccaneers offense is high-powered is an understatement.

The Chicago Bears were the latest team to feel the wrath of Brady and the high-flying Buccaneers. Tampa raced out to a 21-0 late in the first quarter and were up 35-3 at halftime in what was a stark reminder of how good this team can be offensively. To make the day even better for Buccaneers fans, Brady threw a record 600th touchdown pass to further enhance his G.O.A.T status in the league.

Tom Brady trolls Chicago rapper Chief Keef in Twitter post

The seven-time Super Bowl champion took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the blowout win by giving credit to every unit of the team following a truly spectacular display.

"What's up everyone, happy Monday hope you guys are having a great day," Brady said.

"What a game yesterday, the defense gave up three points, the O-line played great, the running backs were on fire, Mike (Evans) had three tuddies (touchdowns) and we are six and one, here we go, headed to New Orleans on Halloween night, going to be a huge game, gonna be a great week, let's go," Brady finished.

That message was then followed up by some of the highlights of the Bears game, with the defense getting to Justin Fields, Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans doing their thing and Brady throwing two touchdown passes to Evans.

However, one thing caught the eye of Chicago rapper Chief Keef. In Brady's Twitter post, he used one of Chief Keef's songs in the background. It was almost as if Brady had taken a little shot at the rapper and to perhaps rub some salt into the fresh wounds after the Bears were wiped off the field.

Keef responded by quoting a retweet of Brady's post, saying:

"You didn't have to do this," and tagged Brady.

As Brady mentioned, up next for Tampa is a tricky New Orleans Saints team who managed to get a crucial win at Seattle on Monday night and is shaping up to be a good game on Sunday.

