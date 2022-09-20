"It's not going to be good enough to beat anybody" - Tom Brady cautions Bucs teammates to improve massively or season will go bust 

Through the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season, Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the few teams who sit at 2-0. Even though they are 2-0, Brady has issued a stern warning to his team, stating that they need to improve vastly, or this season will be a bust.

Brady spoke on the podcast, Let's Go, with Jim Gray and discussed the team's struggles against the Saints in Week 2.

"Well, we were just not executing very well. And I think that it's been something that's come up with the Saints. Now, the last, you know, the four regular season games against them, we just have, we have not found a way to get out of our own way. There's too many unforced errors or too many plays where, you know, we have the opportunity to do the right thing and make the plays and we just don't, you know [do that]."

He also mentioned that the Bucs didn't score any points in the first-half and that won't be good enough to beat anyone going forward.

"Missing passes, not coming up with balls that we're capable of, you know, missing things that we just shouldn't miss. And I think those things come to a head, you know, we're out there fighting, and there's a lot on the line for all of us. And physically, it's a challenge. It's a battle out there, and especially against good teams. So, you know, we didn't score any points in the first half. That's, that's exhausting. It's not going to be good enough to beat anybody. "

The Buccaneers wide receivers had a few drops on Sunday, and Mike Evans left the game as he was ejected for fighting. Tom Brady was frusturated multiple times during the match and was even seen throwing a tablet out of anger on the sidelines.

PFF @PFF

Tom Brady is not happy Tom Brady is not happy 😬😬 https://t.co/6qrub5VBty

Bucs signed another weapon for Tom Brady in wide receiver Cole Beasley

Cole Beasley could come in and help Tom Brady

While the Buccaneers are suffering from injuries at the wide receiver position, they did sign former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley.

Beasley has played the last two seasons with the Bills and has recorded 82 receptions in each of those seasons. He may be the one to provide adequate support to Tom Brady.

Meanwhile, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are currently battling injuries and Mike Evans will miss Sunday's game due to being suspended.

So, Beasley could well be elevated from the practice squad in time for Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Let's Go and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far