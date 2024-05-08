"Tom Brady didn't want to throw me the ball": Antonio Brown recaps 'trauma' leading to controversial Jets game walk-off

Antonio Brown has always followed his own rules to get to where he is today. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver recently opened up about his rocky relationship with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. He went deep into the reasons why his relationship with Brady broke down, eventually culminating in the infamous walk-off against the Jets.

Brown linked up with Brady at the New England Patriots and then followed him to the Bucs as well. At one point, Antonio Brown was close to being considered Brady’s favorite receiver. However, that changed in the 2021 season.

On Wednesday, Brown appeared on Jason Whitlock’s ‘Unplugged’ podcast and dropped several bombshells relating to his final season with the Bucs and Brady.

“I come back in 2021 versus Carolina I go for 100 yards I realized Tom Brady don't want to throw me the ball," Brown said.

Brown was suspended for three regular-season games in December 2021 for violating COVID protocols. He returned against the Carolina Panthers, racking up 10 receives for 101 yards. However, he claimed that Brady did not throw the ball to him in the end zone.

Brown said his game against the Panthers shattered his belief in his Bucs teammates and the entire organization. This caused him to commit to the walk-off in the next game against the New York Jets.

“The organization is not in my best interest the team players are not in my best interest, now I got to do what's right for myself! That's why you see me walk off the field during the Jets game because that's the trauma,” Brown added.

Four days after the incident against the Jets, the Bucs released him on January 6th. No other franchise picked him up and Antonio Brown announced his retirement in 2023.

Antonio Brown provides update on relationship with Tom Brady

After the controversial walk-off, the QB-WR relationship wasn’t on the best of terms. Brown kept trolling Brady online as well. However, on the podcast with Whitlock, Brown says their relationship has turned a page.

“I mean it's cool, I think I talked with him (Tom) like two weeks ago, but I feel like it's getting back cool," Brown said.

Antonio Brown keeps trolling on the internet but his aim has now shifted away from Tom Brady.

