"He was never included in anything"- NFL analyst believes Tom Brady hated Bill Belichick for making him feel unimportant

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick did not appear to part ways on the best of terms. Brady left the New England Patriots after building the greatest dynasty the NFL has ever known, over a twenty-year stretch. They won six championships together and seventeen AFC East titles, but as time progressed, Brady wanted to be a more significant part of the process.

Analyst John Middlekauf brought this up on his podcast, "3 and Out with John Middlekauf." He discussed the flurry of off-season moves and pointed out that Andy Reid included Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the discussions about Tyreek Hill before making the trade. He believes that Brady resented Bill Belichick for not affording him those same considerations.

"one of Tom Brady's big areas of animosity with Bill is he was never included in anything." - John Middlekauf.

He went on to insinuate that Brady likely didn't need the organization to take his advice on every decision, but he at least wanted to be included.

This seems to be a luxury he has enjoyed during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Perhaps Belichick could have benefitted from the type of relationship the legendary quarterback appears to have with his current general manager, Jason Licht.

Jason Licht says Tom Brady is involved in personnel talks, but "It gets a little bit overblown. Tom isn't banging down the door saying we need to sign this guy, we need to sign that guy…He never mandates anything. He's actually been a complete joy to work with."

Brady rumored to have been discussed as an owner/player

Though Brady may not be "banging down the door" in Tampa Bay, that hasn't stopped rumors from spreading about his ambitions. Ultimately, it appears he wants to have his hands on the interior workings of an NFL franchise. Prior to his "un-retirement" and return to the Buccaneers, he was rumored to have been discussed as a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins.

The Boston Globe reported that he was set to join the Dolphins' front office until the legal situation with former head coach Brian Flores came into play.

Brady has stated that he wants to continue to play as long as he feels he can do so at the highest level. When he finally does retire, it might not be too long before we see him in the front office.

