Tom Brady wanted to leave Patriots to join this NFC West team, new book claims

A new book chronicling the end of the Brady/Belichick era in New England claims that Tom Brady wanted to sign for the San Francisco 49ers. In Seth Wickersham's new book 'It's better to be feared,' the writer and perennial Patriots expert claims that Brady told former teammate Wes Welker that he wished for the 49ers to scoop him up in the free agency period.

This news should surprise no one since Brady is from California. His parents still live out on the west coast, and he grew up idolizing the 49ers and Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana. The iconic red-and-gold colors, the astonishing size of Candlestick, and the endless stream of championships etched the Niners into NFL folklore. Brady coming home and ending the 49ers' championship drought would've topped everything for the seven-time Superbowl champion.

Could Brady have joined the 49ers?

In short, yes. Bill Belichick adores Jimmy Garoppolo. The great head coach drafted Garoppolo as part of the succession plan once Brady moved on. In late 2017, tensions at 1 Patriot Place came to a head between Belichick and Brady. The coach wanted to move on, and the quarterback didn't. Owner Robert Kraft waded in and took Brady's side.

Kraft mandated Belichick to trade Garoppolo. The head coach did, and Garoppolo headed to the Golden Coast. If Brady wanted the 49ers, and they wanted him, strings could've been pulled to send Garoppolo back to Massachusetts in exchange for Brady.

Instead, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan and his coaches studied Brady's game film that offseason. The group concluded that Brady was marginally better than Garoppolo and thus deemed Brady not worth the money.

49ers on NBCS @NBCS49ers

@MaioccoNBCS)



bit.ly/2Yi6baK A new book claims Tom Brady called Wes Welker shortly after the 49ers' Super Bowl loss and told him he would finish his career with San Francisco, if the Niners wanted to sign him (via A new book claims Tom Brady called Wes Welker shortly after the 49ers' Super Bowl loss and told him he would finish his career with San Francisco, if the Niners wanted to sign him (via

@MaioccoNBCS)



bit.ly/2Yi6baK https://t.co/4zeYsnNiha

Ultimately, Brady sought refuge in the sunny, humid climes of Florida. The retirement state hasn't dimmed Brady's desire to compete and win. Last year he romped through the playoffs to win a record seventh championship.

Also Read

Now the future first-ballot Hall of Famer returns to New England with his new team. It is one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the regular season. Brady never got his dream move to the 49ers. However, no one can argue that he isn't happy in Florida.

Brady is excelling on and off the field. That might be down to the freedom now that he's away from the Patriot Way. None of that matters this Sunday. The ex-Patriot will just be searching for an elusive road win in the NFL.

Edited by Henno van Deventer