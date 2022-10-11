"There's no hiding it" - Tom Brady warns teammates that they will be called out if they are found slacking

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves in first place in the NFC South after five weeks. Their 3-2 record is enough to keep their rivals at arm's length. However, it hasn't been an easy journey to get there.

Brady's work ethic is legendary at this point in his career and with very little time in his career remaining, he's not interested in losing. Other players working hard and doing the right thing is paramount to that goal.

He discussed it on the Let's Go! with Larry Fitzgerald, Tom Brady and Jim Gray podcast:

"So, you know, it ebbs and flows over the course of the season. And some guys can gain a lot of confidence. And you can, you know, I believe you really only get confidence from practicing what you're supposed to be doing at a high level and execute at a high level in order to say God, I can do this."

The legendary quarterback went on to say that his teammates must do that over and over again to breed success:

"And [say] I can do this repeatedly. And win play after play after play doing the right thing, and making the right decisions. And then ultimately, when you know, I've got to make the right throw or make the right read and the lines got to make the right blocks and receivers got to run the right routes and make the catches you know all those things have to come together at a really high level."

It takes a lot to win at the NFL level, and that's what Brady has done and intends to do until he does officially retire. If his teammates are working hard and doing what they need to to win, then it'll show.

If not, then it'll be painfully evident:

"And that's what the good football teams do. And over the course of this season, how much confidence you have and your ability to execute and all of the really sustainable traits of great football teams come through, there's no hiding it, at the end of the day you're going to be able to see exactly."

The Buccaneers look to continue their winning ways next week over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Are Tom Brady's teammates doing enough to get them to the playoffs?

Right now, FiveThirtyEight has the Buccaneers in good shape to make the playoffs. Due to the overall lackluster play in the NFC South, they have an 85% chance of winning the division.

They have an overall 90% chance to make the playoffs. In terms of winning a Super Bowl and getting a first-round bye, they're not where Brady would like them. Those chances are 8% and 9%, respectively.

