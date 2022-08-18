Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen and NBA legend Michael Jordan have an unexpected thing in common

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan are two of the best players in their position in their respective sports, and Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, also has something in common with 'His Airness.'

Bundchen and the former Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards superstar share the title of special advisor for the mobile sports betting platform DraftKings.

Jordan joined DraftKings in his current role during the days of the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2020. Nearly two years later, Bundchen joined DraftKings in the same role. Both provide strategic guidance to the company's board of directors.

Tyler Smith @thesmithty Greatest winners of my era:



Michael Jordan

Tom Brady



Im not saying my daughter will ever be in their echelon, but she did just pee her pants because she didn’t want to give up her hiding spot in a hide & seek game.



Brady has spoken positively about Jordan in the past, lauding the NBA legend as someone who has had an enormous influence on his own NFL career five years ago (h/t ESPN.com's Ian O'Connor):

"I was in awe of Michael Jordan and I still am in awe of what he was and what he meant. He was such an effortless player. He put a lot of effort in, but there's an art and a beauty to the way he played the game. That was a very inspiring thing."

In 2017, after defeating the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Brady spoke about how important it was for him to surpass Jordan's six championship rings—this, of course, happened before Brady won his sixth ring in 2019 and his seventh in 2021 during his first season with the Buccaneers.

Brady said:

"The great part is the next one for me is No. 6 and I'm not on No. 1. I'm trying to reach No. 6 and I'm on No. 5. If I got to No. 6, that would have great meaning to me.

"It's not trying to keep up with my idols. It's not Magic, Jeter, Mariano [Rivera], Kobe, Duncan, guys more my age who I always admired. I just want to win because I owe it to my teammates. I'm working this year like I have none, and hopefully it results in a magical season."

⚜️ @RobbBeaux Top 5 athletes of all time:

1. Michael Jordan

2. Serena Williams

3. Tiger Woods

4. Tom Brady

5. Lebron James



Tom Brady was always after Michael Jordan, not Joe Montana

Once upon a time, Joe Montana's four Super Bowl rings were a bellwether for Tom Brady to prove he was the greatest quarterback in the history of professional football.

In 2013, Julian Edelman asked Tom Brady, "Bro, how crazy is it that you're going after (Joe) Montana?"

Perhaps we should have known TB12 was destined to nearly double Montana's trophy total when he replied, "I ain't going for Montana, I'm going for (Michael) Jordan."

