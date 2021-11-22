Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen: a timeline of NFL QB's marriage with former Victoria's Secret supermodel

Seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen have been together for over a decade and their blossoming marriage shows no signs of slowing down.

Not many know of the timeline that accompanies the pair. Today we will present a detailed rundown of how the two started dating, right up to their current relationship.

First meeting

Brady and Bundchen first met in December 2006, and according to the Brazilian model, she knew it was love at first sight.

Bundchen spoke at length with Vanity Fair back in 2009 about the pair's first meeting.

"I knew right way — the first time I saw him," she said, as per insider.com. "We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen!'

"We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn't want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can't get enough? From the first day we met, we've never spent one day without speaking to each other."

For some couples, when they first meet, it is like they have known each other their whole lives. For Brady and Gisele, this is certainly what it must have felt like.

Brady and Gisele start dating

Although the couple met in 2006, they did not officially start dating until 2007.

After dating for a couple of years, the pair announced their engagement in 2009. There was much conjecture as to how Brady popped the question to the supermodel and businesswoman. Several reports claimed that Brady proposed on a private plane.

Bundchen clarified everything about the proposal and said that Brady tricked her into racing to her home. The excuse he used? Her house was flooded.

Brady and Bundchen get married

The pair got engaged in January 2009 and tied the knot just a month later. They only had ten days to plan their special day.

The private ceremony took place in Santa Monica, California in February and was a small and intimate occasion. As has become somewhat customary for some couples, a small ceremony with their close family and friends is followed by another celebration at a later date for the rest of their friends and extended family to attend. This is what Brady and Gisele did.

It was a little over four weeks before the pair decided to throw another wedding, this time in Costa Rica.

Brady and Bundchen extend their family

The next step in most marriages is to have a child, and Brady and Bundchen got on with that phase of their relationship rather quickly. In December 2009, the couple welcomed a baby boy to their family. They named the boy Benjamin Rein.

This was not Brady's first child, though. In 2007, Brady and his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, had a son whom they had named John Thomas Edward Moynahan.

It took Brady and Gisele three years to welcome their second child, a baby girl named Vivian Lake, who was brought into the world on 5 December 2012.

End of the road?

Throughout any relationship there are going to be ups and downs, and this was the case with Brady and Bundchen, too. In 2015, there were rumors going around that the the two were heading towards a divorce.

However, Brady quashed the rumors and the couple stayed together.

Gisele has been by Brady's side for all of his Super Bowl wins, and their children have had front row seats to watch their dad win the race against 'Father Time' as the quarterback continues to go strong even at the age of 44. Brady and Bundchen have worked through any differences they have had and are going strong after 12 years of marriage.

Brady is showing no signs of slowing down on the football pitch, but he will certainly have one thing in the back of his mind: to enjoy time with his wife and kids after his football career draws to a close.

