Tom Brady and wife Gisele sign equity deal with crypto exchange FTX

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have inked an endorsement deal with crypto exchange FTX which will see them receive equity in the growing crypto company.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady and his Brazilian supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen will work as ambassadors for the crypto exchange, according to the company's press release today.

BREAKING: Crypto exchange FTX has announced an endorsement deal with Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen.



Both Brady & Bündchen will receive equity in FTX and a signing bonus in crypto.



In total, FTX has committed to spending over $350M on sports partnerships in the last 6 months alone — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 29, 2021

FTX didn’t release information on the celebrity power couple's equity stake but did reveal that they will both receive an unspecified amount and type of crypto. Bundchen will be a part of FTX’s environmental and social initiatives.

“Tom and Gisele are both legends and they both reached the pinnacle of what they do,” Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of FTX, said in an interview. “When we think about what FTX represents, we want to be the best product that is out there.”

“This isn’t the first time that they’ve been involved in crypto, not the first time they’ve thought about it or even used it, which I think makes it a much more natural and authentic partnership,” said Bankman-Fried. “They’re examples of audiences we’d really like FTX to be the product for.”

What is FTX?

FTX has become one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges since its launch two years ago. It was founded with the goal of donating to charity and has so far earmarked over $10 million as charitable funds.

Its website states that it's a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders.

The company has been spending big on sports partnerships over the past six months. FTX has signed deals with the Miami Heat, Major League Baseball, number one overall NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence, and now Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

FTX has now announced $350M+ in deals with the Miami Heat, TSM (esports), Major League Baseball, Trevor Lawrence (Blockfolio), Tom Brady, and many others.



The craziest part?



They said last week they aren't done yet.



Make sure to follow me for updates in real-time. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 29, 2021

Tom Brady is no stranger to crypto

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been a vocal supporter of cryptocurrencies, making his new partnership with FTX a natural fit.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time in the crypto-world and Sam and the revolutionary FTX team continue to open my eyes to the endless possibilities,” Brady said in a statement. “This particular opportunity showed us the importance of educating people about the power of crypto while simultaneously giving back to our communities and planet.”

The NFL star recently spoke at the CoinDesk Consensus 2021 Forum, where he made his interest in cryptocurrency clear.

"It’s funny, in our quarterback room, one of my coaches has been on it for eight, nine months, so we talk about it basically every day," Brady said. "The prices of the different tokens, how the space is doing. It’s definitely something that’s on all of our minds."

Recently, the 43-year-old changed his Twitter avatar to show his support for crypto investments.

"Somebody had really called me out to change my profile picture and use laser eyes," @tombrady says at #Consensus2021. "So in my understanding, it was really a vote of confidence for to really get into the conversation."



Watch live: https://t.co/gZxfN1tgwF pic.twitter.com/Sa9fCZDape — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) May 28, 2021

Tom Brady entered the crypto investment market earlier this year with the launch of Autograph, a platform for blockchain-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These digital assets have been likened to virtual trading cards.

"When I was a kid, I was a big baseball card collector," Brady said. "Understanding that the kids now in the digital age are going to want so many things at their disposal on their devices, it’s a great opportunity to be involved in that for unique collectibles."

Tom Brady's investment portfolio

The NFL superstar has various business ventures outside of cryptocurrency.

Last year, he launched 199 Productions (named after the number he was drafted in 2000) to develop documentaries, films and TV shows. Meanwhile, Fox is believed to be airing a reality show on Brady later this year.

He started TB12, a health and wellness company, in 2013. The company offers nutritional advice, healthy snacks, training routines, fitness equipment, rehabilitation information and merchandise.

