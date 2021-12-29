"Pretty good marketing for the Surface" - Tom Brady vows not to throw another tablet ever again

Tom Brady rarely has a bad game. But against the New Orleans Saints a couple of weeks ago, Brady and the Buccaneers laid an egg.

With a chance to clinch their division and book their spot in the postseason, it was all there for the taking. Unfortunately for Brady, the Saints reveled in being underdogs and took it right up to the reigning champions on their home field.

A final score of 9-0 was embarrassing for Brady, so much so that when on the sidelines, he threw a Surface tablet and broke it into pieces.

Speaking on Let's GO! on SiriusXM with Jim Gray, Brady stated that he was warned by the NFL that if he did it again he would be fined. Brady added that the incident was a good marketing spot for the company.

"I did get a warning from the NFL," Brady said. "I can't throw another Surface or else I get fined. Imagine that! Imagine that."

"I won't throw another Surface," Brady continued. "Although I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day. I think it worked out pretty well for them."

Brady's struggles against the Saints

For whatever reason, Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints have tamed Brady. Whether it be a player matchup or scheming, he has serious trouble figuring out the Saints defense.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via

Tom Brady threw the tablet after his INT 😳(via @NFLBrasil Tom Brady threw the tablet after his INT 😳(via @NFLBrasil)https://t.co/PyvdFi30NO

In his last five games against the Saints, Brady has only won once. He has thrown for seven touchdowns and eight interceptions along with 1,236 passing yards. He always looks unsettled against the Saints defense and cannot get a read on what they are trying to do.

Brady has thrown multiple interceptions in three of his last five games against New Orleans, so the defense is reading exactly what he is trying to do. They have also sacked Brady seven times in their two meetings this season.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Honestly, I spike like 3 tablets a week working on the NYT Mini Crossword. Need to get it under control. “Let’s Go!” is out everywhere now: apple.co/3J81P8K Honestly, I spike like 3 tablets a week working on the NYT Mini Crossword. Need to get it under control. “Let’s Go!” is out everywhere now: apple.co/3J81P8K https://t.co/UKl4P2KPWY

Credit does go to Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen for devising a gameplan to stop Brady in his tracks. The likes of Cameron Jordan, Marshon Lattimore, Kwon Alexander and Malcom Jenkins have caused problems for the Bucs quarterback.

Also Read Article Continues below

The last time Brady played the Saints, he was held scoreless for the first time in 255 starts in the NFL.

Edited by Piyush Bisht