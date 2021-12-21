"Psycho Tom" - Skip Bayless believes Saints loss brought out Tom Brady's worst

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were taught a harsh lesson last night. Playing at home with the chance to wrap up the division, the Buccaneers were held scoreless by an impressive Saints defense.

Brady was clearly irate in the fourth quarter as the game slipped away. There were a few incidents that captured Brady losing it on the field. The first was an exchange of words with Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. Later, frustrated after throwing an interception, Brady let off some steam on an innocent Microsoft tablet.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Tom Brady has been shut out for the first time in 15 YEARS 😮



His streak ends at 255 consecutive starts. Tom Brady has been shut out for the first time in 15 YEARS 😮 His streak ends at 255 consecutive starts. https://t.co/lDTBdML9Ql

Skip Bayless of Fox Sports' Undisputed, who knows Brady well, said that "Psycho Tom" came out last night and it was not a good look for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“Tom Brady," Bayless began, "I've told you again and again just loses it during games and especially if it doesn't go right."

"Psycho Tom comes completely out and I think he doesn't even know what he's doing anymore," Bayless continued. "I don't think he does, he was asked after the game, what happened over there? I don't know. It's just football stuff. Well, that's, that's how he sort of dismisses it but it's ugly."

Brady didn't take loss to the Saints well

Losing is never fun, and in Brady's case it is something that doesn't happen all that often. But when it does, his emotions get the better of him. Football is an emotional game, and Brady was clearly upset at what transpired during the game last night.

Tom Brady threw the tablet after his INT 😳(via @NFLBrasil Tom Brady threw the tablet after his INT 😳(via @NFLBrasil)https://t.co/PyvdFi30NO

The Buccaneers lost three key weapons on offense with Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin all sidelined; and it was a tough night for Brady. The Bucs quarterback was sacked four times, two of which came from Cameron Jordan.

The 9-0 loss was shocking to the NFL community and puts the Buccaneers' playoff hopes in jeopardy. Still the number three seed in the NFC, Tampa Bay could be without Mike Evans as well as Godwin (ACL confirmed) for the regular season.

Overall, the Saints have restricted Brady's numbers, winning the previous four meetings against the 44-year-old. Brady did not throw a touchdown and threw one interception as he completed just 26 of his 48 passes for 214 yards last night.

Tom Brady & Co will have a chance for redemption when they take on Cam Newton and the Panthers in their next game in a bid defend their Super Bowl crown from last season.

