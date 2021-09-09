Will Tom Brady play in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season?

With just one day left until the opening of the 2021 NFL season, attention turns to team news and which players will be available. This is no different for Tom Brady and the Buccs.

Will Brady play Week 1?

Tom Brady will take his place in the season opener against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Brady played two preseason games, which was a surprise to many, although he did not see much action.

Across his two games, Brady went 12/16 for 163 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback also had a 127.9 QBR that suggests he is primed and ready to go come Thursday night.

The defending champs open their season at home against a star-studded offense. 🔥 #WeRunAsOne@dallascowboys | @Buccaneers



📺: #DALvsTB -- TOMORROW at 8:20pm ET on NBC

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/pfcnEkLGVL — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2021

The Buccs only won one out of their three preseason games and that came in their third match against the Houston Texans 23-16.

Brady has now had a proper full pre-season with his team and no zoom team meetings. It has all been face-to-face and when you look at what he and his teammates did last season with limited practice, it could be scary for opposing teams in 2021.

The Hall of Fame quarterback played with a torn MCL throughout the 2020 season and has spent this offseason rehabbing and underwent surgery as well.

The fact that Brady played snaps in pre-season suggests he is making good progress and looking at his stats, Brady is cherry ripe to take on the Cowboys.

Having retained all 22 starters from last year's Super Bowl win, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look good value to at least make the playoffs and potentially win back-to-back championships.

Their schedule looks really inviting and there have been some rumblings of an undefeated season, however, as history dictates, that is seriously hard to do.

But with a player of Tom Brady's caliber, anything is possible and he will be wanting ring number eight in season 2021.

It all starts with the Dallas Cowboys, who themselves harbor ambitions to make it deep into the playoffs. After a year that saw Dak Prescott go down with a horrible ankle injury, the Boys will be looking to seriously improve on their 2020 season from hell.

Many journalists have tipped Brady and the Buccs to win their division and to make a return to the postseason in 2021. The Buccs are going to be a seriously tough team to beat, with the roster that Bruce Arians has assembled and most importantly kept together.

Also Read

Perhaps the Cowboys have got the Buccs at the right time. It's the first game of the season where rust is bound to be around for the opening quarter, but with Tom Brady under center, the Buccs are odds on to start their title defense with a win at home.

Edited by Henno van Deventer