"Tom Brady wouldn’t even fare any better" “You have no credibility”: NFL fans flame Mary Kay Kabot over bold Shedeur Sanders stance

NFL fans had words for Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot after she dismissed Shedeur Sanders' chances to shine with the current state of the team's offense. After Joe Flacco struggled to get things going in the first four weeks of the season, the Browns benched him for rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. After what seemed like a promising debut against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, Gabriel struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Browns scored just 9 points thanks to place kicker Andre Szmyt, with Gabriel looking uncomfortable against a defense that sacked him six times. Cabot wrote on Wednesday that, contrary to what many think would happen, Shedeur Sanders would struggle to make the Browns' offense better.&quot;With so many fans and national media members clamoring for Shedeur Sanders to replace Dillon Gabriel as the Browns' starting quarterback, the truth is, Sanders might not fare any better in this offense than his fellow rookie right now,&quot; Cabot wrote.&quot;The offense has so many problems, another inexperienced rookie stepping into this challenged unit probably wouldn’t do any good.&quot;Many fans disagreed with that stance and called out the reporter on social media. &quot;You have no credibility,&quot; one fan said. F'd up World @KenGriffeySr1LINKYou have no credibility&quot;Highly doubt it,&quot; another fan said. Smelley @devonkanisLINKHighly doubt it&quot;With all due respect you are wrong and so are the browns and I’ll leave it there,&quot; another fan said.Chris @oninja2011LINKWith all due respect you are wrong and so are the browns and I’ll leave it thereWhile some agreed that the Browns aren't a good team, others continued to rip Cabot.&quot;Yea ok! Try telling yourself this we all know who better!!&quot; one fan said.&quot;My goodness woman should just stop talking football,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Tom Brady wouldn’t even fare any better,&quot; another fan said.Skip Bayless says Kevin Stefanski has something against Shedeur SandersVeteran analyst Skip Bayless, who thinks the Tennessee Titans should have picked Shedeur Sanders with the No. 1 overall pick this year, also believes that Kevin Stefanski has a hidden agenda against Sanders.&quot;Stefanski knows if he gives in to Shedeur, he's a goner... because he’s dug in internally with the owner and the GM that he just wants no part of Shedeur,&quot; Bayless said on Thursday's episode of &quot;Underdog: The Arena.&quot; &quot;He doesn't like him. He doesn't like the way he handles himself, he doesn't like the way he carries himself in the locker room, and the social media, and all those things that nobody liked about him.&quot;The Browns have won only one game this season and nothing suggests they will be competitive anytime soon.