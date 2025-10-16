  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Tom Brady wouldn’t even fare any better" “You have no credibility”: NFL fans flame Mary Kay Kabot over bold Shedeur Sanders stance

"Tom Brady wouldn’t even fare any better" “You have no credibility”: NFL fans flame Mary Kay Kabot over bold Shedeur Sanders stance

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 16, 2025 21:09 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
"Tom Brady wouldn’t even fare any better" “You have no credibility”: NFL fans flame Mary Kay Kabot over bold Shedeur Sanders stance (Credit: IMAGN(

NFL fans had words for Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot after she dismissed Shedeur Sanders' chances to shine with the current state of the team's offense. After Joe Flacco struggled to get things going in the first four weeks of the season, the Browns benched him for rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Ad

After what seemed like a promising debut against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, Gabriel struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Browns scored just 9 points thanks to place kicker Andre Szmyt, with Gabriel looking uncomfortable against a defense that sacked him six times.

Cabot wrote on Wednesday that, contrary to what many think would happen, Shedeur Sanders would struggle to make the Browns' offense better.

"With so many fans and national media members clamoring for Shedeur Sanders to replace Dillon Gabriel as the Browns' starting quarterback, the truth is, Sanders might not fare any better in this offense than his fellow rookie right now," Cabot wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The offense has so many problems, another inexperienced rookie stepping into this challenged unit probably wouldn’t do any good."
Ad

Many fans disagreed with that stance and called out the reporter on social media.

"You have no credibility," one fan said.
Ad
"Highly doubt it," another fan said.
Ad
"With all due respect you are wrong and so are the browns and I’ll leave it there," another fan said.
Ad

While some agreed that the Browns aren't a good team, others continued to rip Cabot.

"Yea ok! Try telling yourself this we all know who better!!" one fan said.
"My goodness woman should just stop talking football," another fan said.
"Tom Brady wouldn’t even fare any better," another fan said.

Skip Bayless says Kevin Stefanski has something against Shedeur Sanders

Veteran analyst Skip Bayless, who thinks the Tennessee Titans should have picked Shedeur Sanders with the No. 1 overall pick this year, also believes that Kevin Stefanski has a hidden agenda against Sanders.

Ad
"Stefanski knows if he gives in to Shedeur, he's a goner... because he’s dug in internally with the owner and the GM that he just wants no part of Shedeur," Bayless said on Thursday's episode of "Underdog: The Arena." "He doesn't like him. He doesn't like the way he handles himself, he doesn't like the way he carries himself in the locker room, and the social media, and all those things that nobody liked about him."

The Browns have won only one game this season and nothing suggests they will be competitive anytime soon.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications