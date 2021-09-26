Tom Brady is this year's most hated NFL player by state 

Apparently, Tom Brady is the most disliked player in the NFL. A Twitter survey led by BetOnline has proved that Brady is the number one bad guy in the NFL.

Ultimately, it is understandable, given how much success Brady has enjoyed during his extraordinary career.

Sports fans don't like dynasties, and the Patriots dynasty, which Brady led, was the most hated dynasty of the 21st century. The dislike won't bother Brady. All that does is motivate him to win more as he can silence the critics repeatedly.

Brady is the most hated.

It shouldn't surprise anyone that Brady is disliked by so many. Indiana, Colorado, and California all hate Brady equally as the quarterback has dished out so much pain to those fans over his career. No one will ever forget Brady's legendary battles against Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

And, of course, we can't ignore the 'Tuck Rule' game that launched the Brady legend and Patriots dynasty, while costing the Raiders a shot at a Superbowl.

Predictably, Aaron Rodgers is primarily disliked in the states of Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota. The teams that represent those states: The Bears, Lions, and Vikings.

Rodgers has provided much heartbreak to fans of those franchises. Therefore it's no surprise that everyone hates him in those states.

Deshaun Watson dominates the lone star state. The Texans quarterback is missing in action due to a plethora of serious allegations.

The former Clemson quarterback also wishes to leave the Texans organization. Once thought of as a savior, Watson is now public enemy number one in Texas.

Jameis Winston annexed Florida as the former first-overall pick flamed out in Tampa Bay. Winston never lived up to the hype, and it is no surprise to see him as the top man hated in the Sunshine State.

Notwithstanding the other quarterbacks, Brady's dominance is stark. It seems like almost every neutral fanbase dislikes him.

The supermodel wife, the constant winning, and the avocado ice cream advocating has gotten on people's nerves.

Add that to various controversies such as Spygate and Deflategate, and Brady is clearly the most hated man in the NFL. Fans have hated him for a long time, and it hasn't bothered him one iota.

All Brady does is win, win and win. Brady just deflects the noise and criticism. It is part of the magic that drives him to constant success. Brady heads to Hollywood in Week 3. The game against the Rams offers him another chance to silence the haters.

