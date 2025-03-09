Tommy DeVito drops 2-word reaction on re-signing with New York Giants

Tommy DeVito entered the 2025 NFL offseason without a contract after his previous one with the New York Giants expired. The franchise recently addressed this situation by bringing him back on a new one-year deal worth $1.03 million.

The quarterback prospect has started games for the Giants in each of the past two season, accumulating a 3-5 record with eight passing touchdowns and three interceptions. He is currently the only quarterback on their roster at this point in the offseason as they look to rebuild the position.

DeVito shared the news on his personal Instagram account and expressed his excitement to be back in New York. He did so in his stories section and added a caption to go along with it.

DeVito exclaimed:

"Let's ball!"

Tommy DeVito Instagram

The Giants traded Daniel Jones during the 2024 NFL season, signaling a transitional period for their quarterback position. Drew Lock failed to secure the long-term role after that, opening the door for DeVito to return for the upcoming season.

It's unclear at this point who their starter will be this year, but DeVito's re-signing currently makes him the only option. It's possible that he gets another chance in the starting lineup after having some success, but regardless, the Giants still have some work to do to fill out the position before the 2025 season kicks off.

What Tommy DeVito contract means for Giants QB in 2025

Tommy DeVito

The New York Giants currently own the third-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they are potentially in position to select Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, the top two quarterback prospects this year. They may also use a pick in one of the later rounds on a different option or they could potentially explore the free agent market.

Bringing back Tommy DeVito could signal that they are planning on bringing in a rookie, but not necessarily starting him to kick off the new season. DeVito can potentially serve as their bridge quarterback while they develop a new prospect behind him.

The alternative plan could be to bring in a veteran free agent such as Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson. In this scenario, DeVito would likely serve as their back-up, and considering he is still just 26 years old, he could continue to develop as a potential long-term option as well.

His re-signing surely gives them some flexibility, but they still need more definitive answers for the most important position in the NFL.

