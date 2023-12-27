The Tommy DeVito and New York Giants story was fun while it lasted. In a similar way to the Joshua Dobbs story in Minnesota, both quarterbacks came into less-than-ideal circumstances and immediately showed that they can play.

Winning streaks followed while there wasn't much tape on either, but as soon as DeVito started winning games, things turned.

While Tommy DeVito has a 3-3 record as the Giants' starter, he has struggled in the last two weeks. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, he only completed nine of his 16 passes for 55 yards.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As far as his future with the organization going forward, head coach Brian Daboll made the decision today and fans are having a field day with it.

Giants made quarterback decision involving Tommy DeVito

With DeVito struggling of late and Tyrod Taylor now healthy, Daboll and the Giants coaching staff made the move to bench DeVito and start Taylor.

Naturally, fans have had fun with the news and one wrote that "Tommy Cutlets" (DeVito's nickname), is now cooked.

"Cutlets got too cooked huh?."

Expand Tweet

Others gave their thoughts on the benching of DeVito.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

So, DeVito will warm the bench for the last two games as his stellar run as the starter has come to an end, for this season at least.

What will happen with Tommy DeVito next season?

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

With Daniel Jones' four-year, $160 million contract still having three years to run after 2023, there is a real chance that DeVito could be the backup next season. Or, he could even be the third string behind Jones and then possibly Tyrod Taylor.

While DeVito had shown some good signs in his time as a starter, his inexperience showed through in his final few games as teams had film on him.

Still, with another offseason to work in the Giants system under Daboll, Tommy DeVito will no doubt improve. But New York is handcuffed by the Daniel Jones contract.

Jones is set to have a cap hit of $47.1 million next season, per spotrac.com, before an out in his contract could give the Giants relief.

So, there is a real chance that DeVito could remain on the roster as his three-year, $2.7 million deal is a low salary one for the Giants.

The ride was fun as we got to see Tommy DeVito make plays, but the NFL caught up and now he has to be content with a spot on the bench behind Taylor.