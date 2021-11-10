Tony Corrente's salary: How much does the NFL referee make? 

Tony Corrente has been under scrutiny after his game-changing taunting call during the Monday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Even though taunting has become a point of emphasis this NFL season, everyone would agree that Corrente went a little too far by throwing the flag, especially because Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was far from any Steelers player and did nothing more than just look at the sidelines.

Corrente's game-changing call transformed a Steelers punt into another set of downs, which resulted in a field goal by the end of the drive and contributed directly to the final score, a 29-27 win by Pittsburgh.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Cassius Marsh on Tony Corrente hitting him: "On my way to the sideline, I got hip checked by the ref, it's pretty clear. If I were to do that to a ref or even touch the ref, we would be kicked out of the game, possibly suspended."



Cassius Marsh on Tony Corrente hitting him: "On my way to the sideline, I got hip checked by the ref, it's pretty clear. If I were to do that to a ref or even touch the ref, we would be kicked out of the game, possibly suspended."https://t.co/trnrde1ANG

How much does Tony Corrente make?

Corrente is one of the most experienced active NFL referees, officiating in the league since 1995.

The league and its referees don't publicly disclose their salaries. However, it is believed that an NFL referee makes $205,000 per season. In 2020, a bump in salaries followed the signing of the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

Divisional Round - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

It's important to remember that all NFL officials are part-time employees. While the money is fantastic for a part-time gig, most of them have other part-time jobs as well, whether that's in officiating football, other sports or even unrelated athletic jobs.

They don't have any insurance benefits, but the new CBA also agreed to give referees an increase in contributions for 401k retirement plans. They're all represented by the NFL Referees Association.

According to Celeb Net Worth, a website that specializes in calculating the net worth of famous people, Corrente has a $1,000,000 net worth.

Will Brinson @WillBrinson Tony Corrente leaned into the contact and then held his flag toss like a walk off three pointer. What a joke Tony Corrente leaned into the contact and then held his flag toss like a walk off three pointer. What a joke https://t.co/MhNlNVewJx

Who is Tony Corrente?

At 69 years of age, Tony Corrente is one of the most famous and experienced NFL referees in the league. His biggest NFL game ever officiated was the Super Bowl XLI, where the Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears by a 29-17 score.

One of Corrente's part-time gigs was as a social sciences teacher at La Mirada High School. He retired from there in 2011. That same year, he became the Coordinator of Football Officiating for the Pac-12 Conference. He retired from there in 2014.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Corrente is also a cancer survivor. He beat throat cancer in 2011. He discovered the tumor after he started coughing up blood and opted for chemotherapy, instead of surgery. He missed three weeks of officiating during the 2011 season because of treatment but was able to officiate in the playoffs that season.

Edited by Windy Goodloe