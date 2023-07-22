Tony Pauline's list of top NFL prospects at Oklahoma and Oklahoma State

The Sooner state has a proud football tradition as both OU and Oklahoma State are consistently competitive and impact the NFL Draft. That’s quickly changing.

Brent Venables got off to a rough start last season, his first with the Sooners, and the team finished below .500 for the first time in 25 years. Mike Gundy is seemingly on thin ice as there’s not a lot to point to for the Cowboys.

Top NFL Draft prospects at Oklahoma

The departure of Lincoln Riley proved disastrous for Oklahoma, which will soon be on its way to the SEC. The team had players selected in each of the first three rounds last year, but the situation will get worse moving forward, as all the Sooners prospects presently project as Day 3 picks.

OU has placed a good number of receivers into the NFL, and Jalil Farooq is next in line. He’s a nice-sized pass catcher with sneaky speed and a habit of getting open. He was solid last season and will be relied upon as the main target in the passing offense with Marvin Mims moving to the NFL.

Many will be surprised how low I have center Andrew Raym rated, yet I have him almost two rounds better than NFL scouts. Raym is solid yet not outstanding in any aspect of the center position. He’s not a dominant mauler who drives defenders off the line, and at the same time, Raym is not a great zone blocker. He has nice and growth potential, but Raym must really step up this season.

Walter Rouse was a tackle prospect I believed had Day 2 potential early in his career at Stanford, yet he never elevated his game. He’s tall and strong, but he must elevate his play.

The Sooners other tackle, Tyler Guyton, could be a sleeper. A starter in five games last season, Guyton is massive (6-foot-7, 320 pounds) yet also mobile. He comes with tremendous upside, and if he shows improvement on the field, I would not be surprised if he breaks into the late part of Day 2.

Oklahoma Pro Prospects Grade Rnd Full Name Pos # Yr 3.55 4th Jalil Farooq WR 3 3Jr 3.54 4th Andrew Raym C 73 4Sr 3.44 5th Walter Rouse T 75 5Sr 3.42 5th Tyler Guyton T 60 4Sr 3.36 6th Woodi Washington CB 5 5Sr 3.34 6th Austin Stogner TE 81 6Sr 3.21 FA Trace Ford OLB 94 5Sr 3.12 FA Reggie Grimes DE 14 3Jr 2.95 FA Key Lawrence S 12 3Jr 2.85 FA Isaiah Coe DT 94 4Sr 2.81 FA Dillon Gabriel QB 8 6Sr 2.74 FA Drake Stoops WR 12 6Sr 2.74 FA McKade Mettauer G 72 4Sr 2.72 FA Jonah Laulu DE 8 6Sr 2.71 FA Shane Whitter OLB 13 3Jr 2.69 FA D.J. Graham WR 9 4Sr

Top NFL Draft prospects at Oklahoma State

The Cowboys program seems to be in steady decline. They had a pair of players selected on Day 3 in April, but defections via the transfer portal by their top next-level prospects could result in no OSU player drafted in 2024.

Tulsa transfer Anthony Goodlow is the only draftable player from the program according to my board. He’s a size/speed prospect who flashed skill for Tulsa, yet he really needs to step up his game and play to his level of ability on an every-snap basis.

Oklahoma State Pro Prospects Grade Rnd Full Name Pos # Yr 3.14 FA Anthony Goodlow DE 94 5Sr 3.02 FA Jason Brooks Jr. G 73 4Jr 3.00 FA Elijah Collins RB 24 5Sr 2.92 FA Brennan Presley WR 80 4Sr

