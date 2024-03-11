Tony Pollard to Titans: Cowboys forced into RB market as Tennessee makes $24,000,000 move

The NFL's legal tampering period is officially underway as of Monday, March 11 and we've already seen a couple of surprise deals go through. One among them is Tony Pollard moving to the Tennessee Titans for the 2024 season.

With franchise icon Derrick Henry set to test free agency for the first time in his career, the Titans moved quickly for a replacement, tying Pollard down to a three-year, $24 million deal.

The Titans' RB depth chart for 2024 will now feature Pollard and second-year running back Tyjae Spears as the main options on offense. Pollard had five seasons with the Cowboys, totaling 4,940 total yards and 28 touchdowns.

Tony Pollard replacements: Who could Cowboys target in free agency?

Given the fact that the Cowboys have just lost their RB1, Jerry Jones and co. will no doubt put their heads down to get a new running back.

There have been rumors that the Cowboys could go after Saquon Barkley, who headlines a strong free-agent RB class this year. However, Barkley is expected to have a number of suitors, with the rival Eagles also interested in getting his signature.

Other RBs the Cowboys could look at to replace Tony Pollard include Josh Jacobs, and, of course, Derrick Henry himself.

At the trade deadline last season, Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline reported that the Cowboys were dark horse contenders for a Derrick Henry trade. Dallas eventually decided against pulling off that trade. However, considering he is officially a free agent right now, the Cowboys will have to join a long list of suitors for the iconic running back.

Dallas also has Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn, though they will have to sort out a replacement for Tony Pollard sooner, rather than later, considering how quickly the RB market is moving in free agency.

Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks were Jerry Jones' two relatively big swings in free agency last year. Were the Cowboys to sign Derrick Henry, that would no doubt trump the moves they made in 2023. Per Spotrac, the Cowboys have $8.8 million in cap space but they have given WR Michael Gallup permission to seek a trade. That move would then free up $9 million in cap space, giving Dallas some room to breathe.